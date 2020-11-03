Menu
Kelly B. ""Kal-Kan"" Tockey
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1958
DIED
October 31, 2020
Kelly B. "Kal-Kan" Tockey, 62, of Hershey, died Oct. 31, 2020, at his home of 33 years in Hershey. He was born on Oct. 12, 1958, in Grand Island to Thomas Paul Tockey and Eleanor Emily Harders. Kal-Kan grew up in the Grand Island area. His family moved to North Platte in 1973. Kal-Kan met the love of his life and best friend, Miss Peggy Sue Burk. They began their journey in North Platte on March 31, 1979, and were soon blessed with a son, Bradley M. "Scooter" Tockey. Kelly's first job was for Cricks Grocery Store in Grand Island at the age of 14 and he later worked for Bob Stone Sanitation of North Platte. He then embarked on a 41 1/2 year career as a fireman and oiler for the Union Pacific Railroad. He retired on Oct. 15, 2018. He was president of the ABATE of Nebraska and was a dedicated leader of the Road MC for 36 years. Kal-Kan always showed kindness and empathy for new people in his life. He never met a stranger and never needed anything from anyone, except a good friend, who quickly became family. He left a BIG hole in the universe. He is preceded in death by his son, Bradley M. "Scooter"; grandparents; father- in-law, Robert S. Burk; and brother-in-law, Daniel Parrett. Kal-Kan is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy Sue Tockey; parents, Thomas and Eleanor Tockey of Maxwell; brothers, Michael Tockey of Brady and Bradley Tockey of Maxwell; sisters, Deborah (Jeff) Simonton of North Platte and Kimberly Parrett and Amy Tockey of Maxwell; mother-in-law, Barbara Burk of North Platte; sisters-in-law, Teresa (Rick) Gier of Nampa, Idaho, and Michelle (Ryan) Strickland of North Platte; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and all of his club brothers and friends. We cannot forget his beloved Rottweiler, Guenther. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be made at carpentermemorial.com. Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the North Platte Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Visitation and book signing will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required. Services will follow all current health directives regarding COVID-19. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
4
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE 69101
Nov
5
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
North Platte Berean Church
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Brother, I Love You Sooo Much!!!!!
Amy Tockey
Family
November 2, 2020
I remember the time I was standing in the river and uncle kal kan told me I was getting baptized the smile on his face made me feel so safe. I well always remember the good ole days fly high
Amanda Marsden
Family
November 2, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, Peggy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Theo and Cathy Micek
Cathy Micek
Friend
November 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Cynthia Wilkening
Friend
November 2, 2020
Hugs and much love. He will be so missed
Brenda Coon
November 2, 2020
Aunt Peggy, I have no words. I cannot imagine the pain you are in right now. You two had such a special connection and the memories you made together will be something to cherish forever. I am so glad I got to spend Memorial Day with you and Uncle Kelly before my big move. I love you!
Vicki Madziarek (Tockey)
Family
November 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss peggy sending you lots of hugs and prayers in this time of need
Andrew Bowker
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Peggy I am so very sorry for your loss. I remember how much comfort you and Kal kan brought my family when Marty passed. Know I am thinking of you always. Misti Conyers
Misti Conyers
Friend
November 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I enjoyed working with Kelly. Such a wonderful man who kept up laughing all the time. So sorry for your loss.
Pete Torrez
Coworker
November 2, 2020