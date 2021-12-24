Menu
Kenneth Baxter
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Kenneth E. Baxter Kenneth Eugene Baxter, 72, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at Great Plains Health Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1949, to Elmer L. and Iola (Stedman) Baxter in North Platte. Ken spent most of his life near North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School. He spent 6 years in the National Guard. On May 29, 1969, he married Lodelia Housman in North Platte. He and his wife farmed and ranched until 1990 when they moved to North Platte. He then worked for a short time with Knobel and Norman Refrigeration in maintenance and then was manager at the Kraft State Office Building for 20 years, retiring in 2019. He and Lodelia spent a year in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, managing the Sight and Sound animal division before returning home to North Platte. Ken was an expert in animal husbandry and horses, and could fix just about anything. He was an excellent husband, father and friend to all who knew him, and will be missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Iola; brothers, Everald and Wendell Baxter; sisters, Ruby Rogers and Nelda Meuret; step-mother, Edith Dye Baxter; and step-brother, Dallas Dye. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lodelia; son, Shane (Jenny) Baxter of North Platte; grandchildren, Caleb (Mary) Baxter and Nathaniel Baxter; great-grandson, Christopher; sister, Ronda (Garry) Bryant of Amherst, Virginia; step-brother, Dean Dye of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Church, 1620 W. Fourth St., North Platte. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brett Hatheway officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, North Platte. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to all the family.
Debbie Radcliffe
Acquaintance
January 6, 2022
We so enjoyed our camping days with Ken& Lodilia. Great memories!!
Phil & Linda Kuenle Kuenle
Friend
December 30, 2021
Our thoughts, & prayers are with you at this difficult time!
Rick & Dianna Keeten
Friend
December 29, 2021
Dee, We cherish the memories of the time spent with you and Ken. With all our Love.
Mike and Eunice Sexson
Friend
December 28, 2021
Mike and Eunice Sexson
December 28, 2021
We are thinking and praying for you and your Family !!
Rana Williamson
December 27, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. If you need anything please call. Prayers are with you and your family.
Deborah Johnson
December 27, 2021
Prayers for your loss
Ed and Peggy Borchard
Friend
December 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I know that it puts a damper on the festivities going on this time of the year, as I lost my Dad in 2003...again
I'm so sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace...R.I.P. ...
Mark & Sheryl Scharffer
Friend
December 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss, cousin. My prayers are with you and your family!
Theresa Swanson
Family
December 25, 2021
