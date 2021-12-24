Kenneth E. Baxter Kenneth Eugene Baxter, 72, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 23, 2021, at Great Plains Health Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1949, to Elmer L. and Iola (Stedman) Baxter in North Platte. Ken spent most of his life near North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School. He spent 6 years in the National Guard. On May 29, 1969, he married Lodelia Housman in North Platte. He and his wife farmed and ranched until 1990 when they moved to North Platte. He then worked for a short time with Knobel and Norman Refrigeration in maintenance and then was manager at the Kraft State Office Building for 20 years, retiring in 2019. He and Lodelia spent a year in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, managing the Sight and Sound animal division before returning home to North Platte. Ken was an expert in animal husbandry and horses, and could fix just about anything. He was an excellent husband, father and friend to all who knew him, and will be missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Iola; brothers, Everald and Wendell Baxter; sisters, Ruby Rogers and Nelda Meuret; step-mother, Edith Dye Baxter; and step-brother, Dallas Dye. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lodelia; son, Shane (Jenny) Baxter of North Platte; grandchildren, Caleb (Mary) Baxter and Nathaniel Baxter; great-grandson, Christopher; sister, Ronda (Garry) Bryant of Amherst, Virginia; step-brother, Dean Dye of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to Cornerstone Church, 1620 W. Fourth St., North Platte. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed to the family at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Brett Hatheway officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens, North Platte. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.