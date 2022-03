Kenneth Ray Cox Kenneth Ray Cox, 80, of North Platte, died March 29, 2022, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Josh Brown officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2022.