Kenneth R. Cox of North Platte passed away on March 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Ken was born on Nov. 19, 1941, during a horrible blizzard at the family farm northwest of Elsie, to Lawrence O. Cox and Eva C. Cox along with his twin sister, Kathleen. He graduated from Elsie High School in 1959. In 1962, he married Carmen Sparks and to this union, a son, Doug L. Cox, was born. They later divorced. Ken was drafted into the Army while living in Donna, Texas. He served two years in the Army and was stationed in Japan during the Vietnam War and was discharged in 1967. He drove a grain truck for Bill Campbell near Sutherland and later, in 1970, was an over-the-road truck driver for Crown Prince Dog Food Co. In 1971, he took a job driving for Consolidated Freightways, retiring in 1981. In 1980, he married Lorraine Fleshman. He opened a small appliance repair shop and operated the business until 1985 when he began working at St. Patrick High School in maintenance. In 1993, he was employed by the City of North Platte driving a truck until 2007 when he retired. Ken loved working on and repairing lawnmowers, riding his motorcycle and flying airplanes. He was unable to get a pilot's license because of color blindness. He really enjoyed flying with friends when given the opportunity. Ken and Lorraine enjoyed riding the motorcycle on long road trips to such destinations as the Ozarks, Canada and the Rocky Mountains. Ken was a proud member of the American Legion, Elks, Masons and Eagles. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his sister, Edna Ruth; and stepson, Mike Fleshman. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Doug and granddaughter, Diandra Cox and Diandra's mother, Sarah Nila; his brother, Wayne (Bonnie) Cox of Mead, Colorado; twin sister, Kathleen (Bill) Schneider of North Platte; sister, Wanda (John) Westfahl of Imperial; many nieces and nephews and their families; stepdaughter, Toni (Dave) Slattery and grandchildren, Kari, Katie, Jessica and Julie; and daughter-in-law, Tami and grandsons, Carter and Ty Fleshman. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Fur the Love of Paws Rescue, 220 East B, North Platte, NE 69101, North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment, 601 South Tabor, North Platte, NE 69101 or the donor's choice. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with the Rev. Josh Brown as celebrant. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2022.