Kenny and I learned how to play guitar together, and we began the Phrogs together with Dean Oman. Later, Mark Kline of Gothenburg joined the band and played keyboards. Our first gig was the Brady High School Homecoming. Although I haven't seen Kenny in a long, long time, I am truly saddened by his passing. We grew up together and only lived a couple of miles apart. We were very close friends at one time. Rock on, Kenny!

Jim G'Schwind Friend March 19, 2021