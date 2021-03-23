Menu
Kenneth W. "Psycho" Ginapp
Kenneth W. "Psycho" Ginapp, 71, of North Platte, passed away March 3, 2021, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab in Cozad. He was born Sept. 29, 1949, to Lowell and Ardis Jo (Pearson) Trembly in North Platte. Kenneth was adopted by Quentin Ginapp, Ardis's second husband, in 1954. Kenneth graduated from Brady High School and attended Parks School of Business in Denver and Mid-Plains Community College in 2001. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1969. After serving several tours in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1973. Kenneth married Estrelita Tamario in Alongopo, Philippines, in 1972. After his discharge in 1973, he moved to Denver where he was employed by Villa Music Company and Pennsylvania Life Insurance Company as an insurance agent. He also drove a truck long-haul over the road. Kenneth returned to Nebraska and worked for Union Pacific Railroad in 1980 until retiring in 1996. He married Gayla Shackleford in 1980. He was a 20-plus year member of the American Veterans Motorcycle Club. He always had an interest in Native American culture. Preceding him in death were his parents; infant brother, Joe Trembly; grandparents, Albert and Hazel Ginapp and Joseph and Audrey Pearson; uncle, Walter Ward; aunts and uncles, Macele and James Beveridge and Odetta and Wallace Saulsbury; and cousins, Jimmy Beveridge and Larry Saulsbury. Survivors include his son, John Thomas (Misty) Ginapp of Afton, Oklahoma; daughter, Rubila Ginapp of Washington; brother, Mike (Mary) Ginapp of Stapleton; nephew, Tony Ginapp of Kearney; niece, Michaela Jenkins of Florida; grandchildren, Makea and Syrenah; and cousins, Judy Beveridge of Omaha and Wilma Saulsbury of Stapleton. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Deacon Michael Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mar
25
Service
10:00a.m.
So so sorry to hear of Kenny’s death. Prayers are being sent to Mike and all of Kenny’s family for remembrance and peace!
Theresa G’Schwind (Arentsen)
Friend
March 20, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Kenny and I learned how to play guitar together, and we began the Phrogs together with Dean Oman. Later, Mark Kline of Gothenburg joined the band and played keyboards. Our first gig was the Brady High School Homecoming. Although I haven't seen Kenny in a long, long time, I am truly saddened by his passing. We grew up together and only lived a couple of miles apart. We were very close friends at one time. Rock on, Kenny!
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Thank you, Ken. An entire nation mourns your loss. Our deepest condolences to your family and close friends.
Keith BIGUN
Student
March 6, 2021
Known Ken my whole life. We planned to visit after Covid-19. Be at peace and see you in Heaven my dear friend.
Michael Nelson
March 5, 2021
I told Ken I'd visit him after COVID-19, so desperately sad I won't see him. We knew each other since age of 4, went to school and graduated together. Lived 3 miles from each other south of Brady. Be in peace, missing you and will see you in Heaven.
Michael Nelson
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Dear Mike, Mary and mom, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Nashville
Robert Ray Nash
March 5, 2021
