Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth W. "Psycho" Ginapp
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Kenneth W. "Psycho" Ginapp Kenneth W. "Psycho" Ginapp, 71, of North Platte, died March 3, 2021, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab in Cozad. Services are pending at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Mar
25
Service
10:00a.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So so sorry to hear of Kenny’s death. Prayers are being sent to Mike and all of Kenny’s family for remembrance and peace!
Theresa G’Schwind (Arentsen)
Friend
March 20, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Kenny and I learned how to play guitar together, and we began the Phrogs together with Dean Oman. Later, Mark Kline of Gothenburg joined the band and played keyboards. Our first gig was the Brady High School Homecoming. Although I haven't seen Kenny in a long, long time, I am truly saddened by his passing. We grew up together and only lived a couple of miles apart. We were very close friends at one time. Rock on, Kenny!
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Thank you, Ken. An entire nation mourns your loss. Our deepest condolences to your family and close friends.
Keith BIGUN
Student
March 6, 2021
Known Ken my whole life. We planned to visit after Covid-19. Be at peace and see you in Heaven my dear friend.
Michael Nelson
March 5, 2021
I told Ken I'd visit him after COVID-19, so desperately sad I won't see him. We knew each other since age of 4, went to school and graduated together. Lived 3 miles from each other south of Brady. Be in peace, missing you and will see you in Heaven.
Michael Nelson
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Dear Mike, Mary and mom, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Nashville
Robert Ray Nash
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results