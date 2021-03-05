Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
So so sorry to hear of Kenny’s death. Prayers are being sent to Mike and all of Kenny’s family for remembrance and peace!
Theresa G’Schwind (Arentsen)
Friend
March 20, 2021
Kenny and I learned how to play guitar together, and we began the Phrogs together with Dean Oman. Later, Mark Kline of Gothenburg joined the band and played keyboards. Our first gig was the Brady High School Homecoming. Although I haven't seen Kenny in a long, long time, I am truly saddened by his passing. We grew up together and only lived a couple of miles apart. We were very close friends at one time. Rock on, Kenny!
Jim G'Schwind
Friend
March 19, 2021
Thank you, Ken. An entire nation mourns your loss. Our deepest condolences to your family and close friends.
Keith BIGUN
Student
March 6, 2021
Known Ken my whole life. We planned to visit after Covid-19. Be at peace and see you in Heaven my dear friend.
Michael Nelson
March 5, 2021
I told Ken I'd visit him after COVID-19, so desperately sad I won't see him. We knew each other since age of 4, went to school and graduated together. Lived 3 miles from each other south of Brady. Be in peace, missing you and will see you in Heaven.
Michael Nelson
Neighbor
March 5, 2021
Dear Mike, Mary and mom, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Nashville