Kenneth Leroy Goodenow Sr. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 27, 2022, at Kearney Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Katherine (McAnulty) Goodenow of Arnold; his son, Kenneth (Patricia) Goodenow of Arnold, daughter, Katrina (Goodenow) Lopez of Holdrege; nephew, Steven Turney; grandsons, Kenneth (Allison) Goodenow III of Arnold and Brandon (Mandy) Goodenow of Kearney; granddaughters, Vanessa (DJ) Andre of Kearney and Christa (Goodenow) Ponce of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Roy (Carol) McAnulty of Denver and Billy Wayne McAnulty of Ephrata, Washington; sister-in-law, Vicki Johnson of North Platte; grandson, Jeremiah Lopez of Holdrege; great-grandchildren, Ian Smith, Taylor Smith, Brayden Smith, Chloe Smith, Trey Goodenow, Ryden Goodenow, Kayson Goodenow, Noah Andre and Theodore Andre, all of Kearney, Bo Bennet, Oli Goodenow and Kenny Goodenow IV, all of Arnold; and many nieces, nephews and other family. Memorials are suggested to the Garfield Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com
. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the Tallin Church with Pastors Jeremy Rinke and Lee Wonch officiating. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold. Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2022.