Having bid farewell to a large number of family and friends with simplicity, Christian hope and a unique resolve which stunned even those who knew him best, Kenneth Lee Jorgensen of Curtis, departed this world just before 6 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the age of 88 years and 11 months. Ken was born to Richard Emerald and Mable Irene (Hecht) Jorgensen on April 21, 1933. Kenney and his brother, Harvey, grew up on the family farm north of Curtis. He attended country school through the 8th grade and then went to the state agriculture high school in Curtis, graduating in 1951. After farming two years with his dad, Ken served stateside in the U.S. Army from 1953-55. He met and married the love of his life, Marlys Rae "Marty" Detrick, at Hastings College in December 1956. They had four sons, Victor Todd in 1957, Randall S. in 1960, Richard Jon in 1963 and Kevin Lee in 1967. Having received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics, the family moved to Atchison, Kansas, where Ken worked as a draftsman and estimator at L.F.M. (Locomotive Finished Materials) then as a city building inspector. In 1966, he accepted a job with the city of Lawrence in Kansas, again as a chief building inspector. 1974 brought the family back home to Curtis where mom and dad purchased what became the Jorgensen Building Supply and Curtis Irrigation. They sold the business in 2002 and retired to winters in Arizona and summers gardening on top of the hill at the family home. Ken and Marty especially enjoyed their retirement years and friends in Florence, Arizona, from 2002-18. Ken's enjoyment was flying airplanes, a passion that began early in the 1950s when he, his brother and father all earned their private licenses. He was active in church and community events. Ken was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister, Grace; son, Vic; and grandson, Todd Abraham. He is survived by his wife, Marty; sons, Randy (Allison) of New Castle, Colorado, Rick (Anna) of Vail, Arizona, and Kevin (Kari) of Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Harv of Lexington; grandchildren, Beth, Amanda, Abigail, Samuel, Julia, Makayla, Ethan and Rachel; great-grandchildren, David, Luca and Rosten; and many other family and friends. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Grace Community Bible Church in North Platte. Inurnment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2022.