Kenneth Shubert
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
Kenneth Shubert, 86, of Kearney, passed away March 17, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Kenneth was born May 27, 1934, in Elm Creek, to Clarence and Verna (Cox) Shubert. He grew up in Elm Creek and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1952. Kenneth was united in marriage to Helen Ludwig on Sept. 22, 1957, in Kearney. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Stuart and Robin. Kenneth worked as the co-op manager in Elm Creek for 25 years until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church in Kearney. He was a former school board member and member of the Elk's and Lion's Club for many years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Dean Shubert; sister, Sharon Smith; and sister-in-law, Jane Shubert. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Shubert of Kearney; son, Stuart (Hayley) Shubert of North Platte; daughter, Robin (Kelly) Florell of Funk; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Shubert of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Ron Smith of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shubert of Elm Creek; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at osrfh.com. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at First Baptist Church, Kearney, with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating. Interment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kearney, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N P.O. Box 2344, Kearney, NE
Mar
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church
3610 6th Ave, Kearney, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Helen and family, we are praying for you. Ken was a blessing with a loving heart for each of you. Love to each of you.
Ron and Mary Reed
March 23, 2021
Doc, Connie and Jared Nelson
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kenny´s passing. Prayers for the family
Pat and Blanche Worthing
March 20, 2021
Stuart so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! May earths loss be heavens gain.
Becky Plunk
March 20, 2021
Stuart and Hayley you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers at this time.
Shirley Wood
March 19, 2021
