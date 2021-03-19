Kenneth Shubert, 86, of Kearney, passed away March 17, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Kenneth was born May 27, 1934, in Elm Creek, to Clarence and Verna (Cox) Shubert. He grew up in Elm Creek and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1952. Kenneth was united in marriage to Helen Ludwig on Sept. 22, 1957, in Kearney. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Stuart and Robin. Kenneth worked as the co-op manager in Elm Creek for 25 years until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church in Kearney. He was a former school board member and member of the Elk's and Lion's Club for many years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Dean Shubert; sister, Sharon Smith; and sister-in-law, Jane Shubert. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Shubert of Kearney; son, Stuart (Hayley) Shubert of North Platte; daughter, Robin (Kelly) Florell of Funk; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Shubert of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Ron Smith of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shubert of Elm Creek; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at osrfh.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, at First Baptist Church, Kearney, with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating. Interment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 22, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kearney, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2021.