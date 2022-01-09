Kent Allan Fisher, 63, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on Jan. 3, 2022. Kent was born to Margaret (Kruse) and Maynard "Bill" Fisher on Jan. 12, 1958, in North Platte where he grew up. After graduating from North Platte High School, Kent received his associate of arts degree in architecture from Mid-Plains Community College. As Kent was growing up, he said he was never going to work for the railroad and he wasn't going to live in North Platte his whole life. But, after college, he went to work for the railroad with the intention to save some money and then get a job in architecture. However, once he started, he fell in love with it. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years, working his way up to engineer. He retired from the railroad in 2019. On July 27, 1996, Kent married Sandra Nelson in Las Vegas. They lived in North Platte and were together for 17 years when Sandy passed away in 2013. Kent married Georgina "Gina" Henderson on July 25, 2016, in Las Vegas, and they made their home in North Platte. Kent was a creative person with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed gardening, building model trains and doing remodeling projects around the house. He was a great cook, had a love for music and was an avid concertgoer, especially rock 'n' roll. Kent also loved going to the drag races and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Kent was also preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Bill Fisher; and nephew, ArJay Patterson. Survivors include his wife, Gina; stepdaughters, Kendall (Kaleb) King and Klair (Noah Anderson) Henderson, all of North Platte; brother, Carrlon (Jane) Patterson of Northville, Michigan; sisters, Michelle Campbell of Phoenix and Tracy (Mark) Kichline of Allentown, Pennsylvania; step-grandchildren, Kaisen and Krayten; niece, Lael (Tim) Burns; nephews, David (Sheena) Campbell, Scott (Courtney) Campbell and Alexander Kichline; great-nephew, Kevin; and great-nieces, Suzie, Laney, Kennedi, and Quinn; and other family members. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen and services will be at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2022.