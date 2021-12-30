Kerry Lehl Kerry Lehl, 61, of Grant passed away Dec. 26, 2021, at the Perkins County Hospital in Grant. Kerry was born Nov. 12, 1960, at Grant to Dwayne and Dorothy (Bell) Wykert. She graduated from Grant High School with the class of 1979. On May 25, 1985, Kerry married Tom Lehl, and their union was blessed with two children, Brandon and Bellamy. Kerry had worked at the hardware store for several years before working at Delancey's. She had also worked at Midwest Electric for several years before a fall necessitated a change. Kerry loved to play bingo and shared an interest in demo cars with her husband. She was also an excellent bowler and had even worked at the bowling alley in Ogallala for a few years. As a girl, Kerry had taken many years of piano lessons and remained quite good into adulthood. She had an appreciation for music and loved to attend concerts. Kerry had a playful personality, and she loved to be silly. She was kindhearted, and her sentimentalities came from an authentic place. Kerry was preceded in death by her father, Dwayne. Survivors include her husband Tom Lehl of Grant; children, Brandon (Jasmine) of Grant, Bellamy (Travis) Handy of Grant; grandchildren, Mileena and Rone; her mother, Dorothy Wykert of Grant; brother, Kenny (Patsy) Wykert of Grant; parents-in-law, Don and Judy Lehl of Brule; along with many other relatives and friends. A memorial has been established in Kerry's memory for later designation. Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
, where the service will be streamed live. Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Grant Evangelical Free Church, with Pastor Russ Gaar officiating. No Inurnment is planned at this time. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 30, 2021.