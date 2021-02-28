Menu
Kevin Thompson
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Kevin Lee Thompson Kevin Lee Thompson, 45, of Gering, entered into rest on Feb. 25, 2021. Kevin was born June 28, 1975, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Jack and Debbie (Stearns) Qualls. Dale Thompson later adopted him, his late brother Wesley, and younger brother Doug after Dale and Debbie married. They were later joined by a third brother, Ashley. Kevin became a father to Kelsey in 1997, Kolten in 2005, and Korbin in 2011, these were some of the most gratifying days of life. Kevin was very hardworking man, who loved to spend his time in the warm weather driving around in his Ford F-150, fishing and cooking out with his kids by his side. In his younger days, he would be spending the time golfing. His dog Charlie was a very big part of his life and was always waiting at the fence for him to come home. He had many long-lasting friendships. Kevin's survivors include his children, Kelsey of Scottsbluff, Kolten and Korbin of Gering; mother and stepfather, Debbie and Vaughn Patrick of Gering; father, Dale Thompson of Scottsbluff; brothers, Doug (Kayla) Thompson and Ash Thompson of North Platte; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; stepbrothers, Ron (Michelle) Patrick of Torrington, and Cully Patrick of Lincoln; stepsister, Kim Patrick of Torrington; and special friend, Gene Batt. Instead of setting up a memorial in his name we ask that you keep those who you know who are struggling with mental health close in your prayers. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting Kevin's memorial page at bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
My sympathy to the family. I know God will comfort you in this time of grief. So much sorrow but no more pain for Kevin. Rest peacefully.
Darnell Grommet
April 3, 2021
Cousin, our time together as family started when I took care of you and your brothers while your parents (Del&Debbie) were out. Seen you at family picnics.Then we worked at Hardee's at the same time,we didn't always get a long,but we worked it out in the end. Got to see you get married twice,. Between 2007-2016 we both worked at RWMC,you in the cafeteria and nursing for me. Once in awhile Kevin and I would be in the parking lot after work at the same time we would stop to visit about life. The last time I seen him I told Kevin that I loved him greatful for that time. RIP Kevin.
Sandy Fry
April 3, 2021
My prayers to the family, such a sad time. God bless.
Rob Conn
March 8, 2021
Remember all of us getting together and playing and getting into trouble. Good times Rest peacefully my dear cousin
Randy Conn
March 2, 2021
Sending deepest sympathy to the family, from Don and Joan Eigenberg
Joan Eigenberg
March 2, 2021
