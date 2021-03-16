Menu
Kimberly Ann "Kim" Dermer
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Kimberly Ann "Kim" Dermer, 62, of North Platte, passed away March 13, 2021, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Kim was born March 26, 1958, in North Platte, to Dale Edwin and Willa Jean (Pease) Kirts. She grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte High School, graduating in 1976. She explored life's ventures and lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from 1977 through 1986 before returning to North Platte. She then attended Mid-Plains Community College and received an associate degree in dental assisting. Kim was a dental assistant with Dr. Charles J. Boettcher, DDS, in North Platte for nearly 30 years. Kimberly was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and friend, who touched the hearts of all who knew her, and will always be remembered for her kindness, caring, compassion and always putting others before herself. She was spot-on with her wit with a joke or observation, always daring to share her true opinion, would win you over with her big cheeky smile and shared her acceptance of friendship with a boisterous laughter that will be a lasting memory for all that came to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Willa Kirts; infant sisters, Angela, Teresa and Joanne; and husband, Gregory Dermer of Torrington, Wyoming. Kim is survived by her two sons, Matthew Dermer of Missoula, Montana, and Jeremy Dermer of North Platte; one granddaughter, Josephina of North Platte; siblings Pam Youngs of North Platte, Jeff (Jennifer Bosche) Kirts of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Steven (Julie) Kirts of Ames, and Patrick (Lana) Kirts of Papillion; and nephews and nieces, Chelsey Spady, Jacob Kirts, Tanner Kirts, Hunter Kirts, Sarah Kirts, Kyle Kirts, Connor Kirts, Spencer Kirts, Haley Kirts, and Landon Kirts. Memorials are suggested to Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Online condolences may be shared at amesmonument.com. Cremation was chosen and graveside memorial services in the North Platte Cemetery will be at a later date. Ames Monument & Cremation Center, Ames, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wish my family and I could be there today to celebrate your beautiful life as you are were the greatest and most amazing best friend anyone could ask for. I wish I wasn't up at the hospital so I could say my goodbyes to you in person. So many wonderful memories we've had over the years, so many milestones in life celebrated with our families. Knowing each other most all of our lives, there are just so many stories, good times had, many celebrations in life even when we were living far apart we always were able to celebrate the good times even if it was just long conversations on the phone or be there for one another through the tough times. Forever and always you will be my best friend, one of the people my children consider an Aunt, and one of the most kind and caring souls in the world. You are and will always and forever be dear to our hearts and missed incredibly much. We love you Kim, we love you Matthew and Jeremy. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all.
With Love and Hugs,
Cindy Thalken and Family (Phil, Kaila, Kyle)
Kim helped me through a really tough time in my life years ago. I always did and will remember her with a great full place in my heart.
Janet Wheelock
Friend
August 24, 2021
Aunt Kim we had many years of a lot of fun, laughter, tears and many nights of karaoke, overnights with you and the boys playing games and having a ball like families do. You are and always will be in my heart forever and always. I know your resting peacefully up in heaven now with grandma & grandpa probably telling jokes, playing yahtzee and cooking up lots of popcorn ball's, lol because theirs alot of angels up there that need fed with your goodness!! I love you sooooooo much, now I know I just have another guardian angel looking over me!! I couldn't ask for any better ones than the ones I've got I love you Kim sooooooo much rest in peace until we meet again!! Love you!! ❤
RaBecca Johns
Family
July 18, 2021
Aunt Kim despite what's had happened and whatever else I would really like you to know I love you with all my heart!! You were my only aunt and I'll ALWAYS miss your famous balloon dance you did for me as a kid to try and make me feel better!! Can't believe this is happening but I LOVE YOU AUNT KIM!! Give Grandpa and Grandma a huge hug!!












Chris Youngs
Family
March 18, 2021
Rest In Peace Kim. Jeremy and Matt you have my deepest condolences. Your mom always treated me with such kindness. I’m so sorry for your loss.
Jordan Sutton
March 16, 2021
My heart is with you.
Lori Kirts
March 16, 2021
