Kimberly Ann "Kim" Dermer, 62, of North Platte, passed away March 13, 2021, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa. Kim was born March 26, 1958, in North Platte, to Dale Edwin and Willa Jean (Pease) Kirts. She grew up in North Platte and attended North Platte High School, graduating in 1976. She explored life's ventures and lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, from 1977 through 1986 before returning to North Platte. She then attended Mid-Plains Community College and received an associate degree in dental assisting. Kim was a dental assistant with Dr. Charles J. Boettcher, DDS, in North Platte for nearly 30 years. Kimberly was a devoted daughter, mother, sister and friend, who touched the hearts of all who knew her, and will always be remembered for her kindness, caring, compassion and always putting others before herself. She was spot-on with her wit with a joke or observation, always daring to share her true opinion, would win you over with her big cheeky smile and shared her acceptance of friendship with a boisterous laughter that will be a lasting memory for all that came to know her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Willa Kirts; infant sisters, Angela, Teresa and Joanne; and husband, Gregory Dermer of Torrington, Wyoming. Kim is survived by her two sons, Matthew Dermer of Missoula, Montana, and Jeremy Dermer of North Platte; one granddaughter, Josephina of North Platte; siblings Pam Youngs of North Platte, Jeff (Jennifer Bosche) Kirts of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Steven (Julie) Kirts of Ames, and Patrick (Lana) Kirts of Papillion; and nephews and nieces, Chelsey Spady, Jacob Kirts, Tanner Kirts, Hunter Kirts, Sarah Kirts, Kyle Kirts, Connor Kirts, Spencer Kirts, Haley Kirts, and Landon Kirts. Memorials are suggested to Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Online condolences may be shared at amesmonument.com
. Cremation was chosen and graveside memorial services in the North Platte Cemetery will be at a later date. Ames Monument & Cremation Center, Ames, is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2021.