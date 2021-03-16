I wish my family and I could be there today to celebrate your beautiful life as you are were the greatest and most amazing best friend anyone could ask for. I wish I wasn't up at the hospital so I could say my goodbyes to you in person. So many wonderful memories we've had over the years, so many milestones in life celebrated with our families. Knowing each other most all of our lives, there are just so many stories, good times had, many celebrations in life even when we were living far apart we always were able to celebrate the good times even if it was just long conversations on the phone or be there for one another through the tough times. Forever and always you will be my best friend, one of the people my children consider an Aunt, and one of the most kind and caring souls in the world. You are and will always and forever be dear to our hearts and missed incredibly much. We love you Kim, we love you Matthew and Jeremy. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you all.

With Love and Hugs,

Cindy Thalken and Family (Phil, Kaila, Kyle)

Cindy Thalken Friend August 28, 2021