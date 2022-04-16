Kirk Martin Nichols, 80, of North Platte, passed away on April 13, 2022, in North Platte. He was born on Aug. 16, 1941, in Alexandria, the son of Howard M. and Georgene I. "Belle" Nichols. Kirk graduated from North Platte High School in 1959 and remained very active in planning the class reunions. He attended college for several years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He married his first wife, Mary, in North Platte in 1962 and to that union, three children were born. Mary passed away in 2002. He married his second wife, Vicki Hansen, in 2011. Kirk started his career as a draftsman for Hinde & Laurinat Architects. He then worked for James E. Simon Contractors, retiring in 2008. While at Simon, his first large project was the North Platte Mall. He worked on almost every large building construction project in the North Platte area and west central Nebraska during his long career. In retirement, he formed his own company, Kirk Nichols Consulting, where he completed other notable projects in North Platte, including the Lincoln County Detention Center. He will always be remembered by his co-workers and employees for his no-nonsense approach and style, but always willing to give anyone in need the "shirt off his back." Kirk was so immensely proud of his hometown, developing many close friendships with his co-workers and acquaintances along the way. He greatly respected each of them and loved teaching anybody how to build things. Kirk was a great collector whose first love was collecting antique tools, especially wood planes. He was an avid coin and stamp collector, having amassed an international award-winning collection of stamps, as well as writing a book about unique stamps. He enjoyed sharing his love of photography with his best friend, Don Milroy. He also enjoyed building wooden toys in his workshop. In 1995, he bought his pride and joy, a 1961 SS Chevy Impala which he rebuilt and restored from the ground up. The car appeared in the 2005 edition of the "Snap-on Tools" calendar and won many awards at local car shows. He was a past president of the Buffalo Bill Stamp Club, served as a Boy Scout leader, a regional leader in 4-H and taught Sunday school at the First United Methodist Church. Kirk will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Belle; first wife, Mary; and brothers, David and Terry Nichols. Surviving Kirk are his second wife, Vicki; daughter, Kelly (Russ) Wolfe of Kearney; sons, Kirk Martin "Marty" (Jodi) Nichols, Jr. of North Platte and Steen (Monelle) Nichols of North Platte; step-children, Tammy (Mitch) White of Sutherland and Trent (Stacey) Hansen of North Platte; brother, Charles (Mary) Nichols of California; grandchildren, Samantha (Carl) Lindahl, Alex (Eric) Nunnenkamp, Allen (Mary Jo) Jones, Kylie, Jessica, Caelen, Aili, Ainsley and Gianna Nichols; 13 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Kenzie, Sydney and Jayden White and Haidyn and Harper Hansen; special niece, Suzy Spadams; special nephew, Mike Adams; several other nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bert. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be private. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2022.