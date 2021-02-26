Konnie Lynne Wolfenden-Hodges Konnie Lynne Wolfenden-Hodges, 53, of Torrington, Wyoming, died Feb. 24, 2021, at UNMC in Omaha. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with the Rev. Dean Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m., with family present 2-4 p.m, Sunday, Feb. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
What A beautiful lady, She will be missed here, But loved in heaven.
Ralph W. Bain
March 14, 2021
Kaylen and Kellie, I was so saddened to hear of Konnie's passing. I always loved all three of you "girls". I will be keeping you and your families in prayer that God will send His comfort to you. Love, Karen (Lutes) Licking
Karen (Lutes) Licking
Friend
March 1, 2021
We were very sad to hear the news about Konnie. She had an enjoyable and outgoing personality, she was a very kind person, she loved her family and most of all, she was a terrific mom! Konnie will definitely be missed. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Roger & Kristy Volentine
Friend
March 1, 2021
Deeply sorry for your loss.
Marguerite Grandberry
March 1, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Justin Licking
Classmate
February 28, 2021
Konnie and I were classmates all through school. I remember her having a ready smile and a great laugh. We had lost touch, but I was greatly saddened to hear of her passing. My heartfelt sympathy to her son Colton, her sisters Kaylen & Kellie and all those that loved her. I have to believe that she is watching over all of you.
Ann Bradley-Wilmes
Friend
February 28, 2021
Prayers for Colton, and family. Konnie will be greatly missed. All my thoughts are Prayers .
Mike Sneed
Acquaintance
February 27, 2021
Loved this special lady from the day she first started in my sixth grade classroom in Mullen. Always had a smile and friendly word! God bless you, Colton! Stay strong!
Darlene Sylvan
Teacher
February 26, 2021
Konnie will be missed. So sorry for your loss. She always made us feel like family. Love and prayers to Colton and family.
Dacy , Duelly and Diane
February 26, 2021
Konnie was truly a talented hair stylist. She'll be missed by her many clients who became dear friends.
Lorraine Carlson
February 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tara Naillon
February 26, 2021
Konnie you will be missed. You´ve done my hair for years and my kids. You were a great friend. My thoughts and prayers will be with your family. Give Justin a hug for me.
Denise Baron
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Gwen Springer
February 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of KonnieAlong time friend you will never be forgotten
Angie Wiita
February 26, 2021
Prayers and sympathies to all.
Terry Martin
February 26, 2021
So very sorry for your loss!!! You all are in my thoughts and prayers!!
Tracy Heessel
February 26, 2021
My heart goes out to the family, she was truly a beautiful person inside & out !!! My deepest sympathy Jo Melgoza
Jo Melgoza
Friend
February 25, 2021
A beautiful Sandhills woman will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. We are sending our prayers.
Bob & Bonnie Bain
Friend
February 25, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Konnie's passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with your family at this time. May God be very close to you during this difficult season & bless you with much comfort & peace.
Ray & Pat Corlew
Friend
February 25, 2021
Therese Ehlers
Friend
February 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful woman. We will love you and miss you always.