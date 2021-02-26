Konnie Lynne Wolfenden-Hodges Konnie Lynne Wolfenden-Hodges, 53, of Torrington, Wyoming, died Feb. 24, 2021, at UNMC in Omaha. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, at Harvest Christian Fellowship with the Rev. Dean Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m., with family present 2-4 p.m, Sunday, Feb. 28, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2021.