Kyle B. Norman, 38, of Lincoln, entered Heaven on March 19, 2022, after a yearlong battle with melanoma. Kyle was born on March 13, 1984, to Royce and Cynthia (McNeal) Norman in Omaha. He was raised in North Platte, graduating from North Platte High School in 2002. In his teen years, he enjoyed his time in speech class and drama events, played soccer and was a regular attendee of the Bethel Church youth group. After high school, Kyle attended UNL and then transferred to Parker College of Chiropractic in Dallas, where he received a bachelor's degree in anatomy and physiology and his doctorate in chiropractic. Before moving to Dallas, Kyle married his high school sweetheart, Emily (Bomark) Norman. They were married for 16 years, have two children together and were raising a niece they claim as their own. Kyle was committed to helping others through his chiropractic practice at The Joint. He was very dedicated to his family and treasured every minute spent with them. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, gaming, watching movies, golfing with his dad and brother and traveling. He was preceded in death by his father, Royce; a brother, Lucas; and his mother-in-law, Danella Engen. He is survived by his wife, Emily; children, Kaiden and Lexie Norman and Addysen Bryant; mother, Cynthia Norman; brother- and sister-in-law, Ryan and Hannah Norman; father- and mother-in-law, Mark and Joan Bomark; sisters-in-law, Lane Callaghan and Amy DeMello; brothers-in-law, Ryan DeMello, Clifton Swink and Seth Swink; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Kaiden and Lexie Norman Education Fund. A celebration of life in Kyle's memory was on April 2, in Lincoln.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Apr. 6, 2022.