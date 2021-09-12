Longtime North Platte businesswoman L. Lucille Hord, 101, died on Aug. 7, 2021, in Granbury, Texas, where she moved in 2018 to live near her daughter, Bette Thalken. Lucille was born in Quinter, Kansas, on May 24, 1920, to Harry and Grace Higgason. She was the oldest of five siblings. In 1938, just out of high school, she took a job at the Quinter newspaper. Soon after, a charming young man named Clark Hord arrived in Quinter and took a job at the same local paper. Clark and Lucille married a year later, in 1939. Owning newspapers/print shops would remain a constant in both their lives, beginning with several locations in Kansas. They moved to North Platte in 1952 and purchased and operated the Lincoln County Tribune. Besides being the company's bookkeeper, Lucille was a linotype operator and was known in the business to be one of the best. When linotype machines were no longer used for setting type, Lucille made the transition to computers. She was still sending emails and checking on her family on Facebook well into her 90s. Following the death of her husband, Clark, in 1978, Lucille continued operating Hord Printing Inc. and was well-known in the North Platte business community for her hard work. She was a past president of the North Platte Altrusa Club and was recognized as the 1994 Woman of Achievement in Business by the North Platte Chamber of Commerce. Clark and Lucille raised seven children, who all benefited and learned from Lucille's love, hard work and sacrifice. As she became a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother, all of her growing family loved and profited from special time with Grandma. On her 90th birthday, Lucille, who was still going to work every day as a proofreader, was featured on the front page of the daily newspaper with the headline, "72 Years on the Job and Counting." She continued to work for another two years before retiring and then, much to her amusement, was offered another job on her 93rd birthday. She turned that one down. Lucille will be remembered for her quick wit, her intelligence, her loyalty to family and friends and her strong work ethic. Her family will remember her as "Mom" and "Grandma," the matriarch who was always the anchor they could rely on. Along with her husband, Clark, Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Grace Higgason; sisters, Vonna Dean Higgason and Velva Melroy; brother, Phil Higgason; sister-in-law, Edna (Hord) Ruble; sons-in-law, Bob Boettcher and Gene Olson; and brother-in-law, Gean Melroy. Lucille is survived by her children, Lee Gayle Boettcher of Buffalo, Texas, Bill (Annette) Hord of Lincoln, Chrys Olson of Dacono, Colorado, Rita (Greg) Wilkinson of Billings, Montana, Bette (David) Thalken of Granbury, Texas, Harlan Hord of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Chip (Leslie) Hord of Golden, Colorado; her brother, Don (Wanda) Higgason of Buford, Georgia; 30 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ethel Higgason; and many loved nieces, nephews and other family. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Odean Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Memorial book may be signed prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 12, 2021.