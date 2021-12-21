Menu
L. Jean Pester
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
L. Jean Pester, 82, of Mullen, died Dec. 17, 2021, at the Pioneer Memorial Care Home in Mullen. L. Jean Pester was born on March 2, 1939, the fourth of five children born to Roy and Alta (Shambaugh) Lewis at their home near Bostwick. She attended school through the eighth grade at Bostwick and graduated from Superior High School in 1956. After graduating from high school, Jean moved to Lincoln and was employed by the Lincoln Gas Company. While in Lincoln, Jean and Kenny met at a roller-skating rink. They were married in Havelock on Aug. 28, 1960. They recently celebrated their 62nd anniversary. After they got married, Jean moved to the Nebraska Sandhills to begin the next chapter in their lives. Throughout Jean's life, she and Kenny lived and worked on several ranches. They enjoyed country living and made lifelong friends in each community before settling and purchasing the Evans Ranch near Mullen. Jean worked the past several years at the Dismal River Golf Course and made some very special friends. Jean had a great passion and love for her family and friends, never missing a grandkid's function, volunteering at church and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Kenny; her children, Judy (Dallas) Neal and Bonnie (Terry) Elliott; grandchildren, Nichole (Eric) Mumm, Kristen (Mitch) Riley, Jason (Mariah) Elliott, Andi Neal, Savannah Elliott (fiancée, Scott Johnson), great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emma and Ethan Mumm and Harper, Brecken and Bridger Elliott; sister, Mary Hoel; sister-in-law, Lee Etta Pester; and many other relatives. Memorials have been established. Online condolences may be shared at govierbrothers.com. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. MT Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Sandhills Community Bible Church with Pastors Bob Teters and Mark Danielson officiating. Burial will be at the Cedar View Cemetery, Mullen. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. MT Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Govier Brothers/Mullen Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sandhills Community Bible Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss, love and hugs to all of you! Jean was an awesome friend!
Melvin & LaVaughn Shipman
December 21, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers to the family with the loss of your mother.
Lynda Johnson and Robert
December 21, 2021
