Laramie C. Fowler, 24, died unexpectedly on Dec. 25, 2021, in a motorcycle accident in El Paso, Texas. He was born May 3, 1997, in North Platte, to Mark Fowler and Marie (Jean) Kleinow. He graduated from Stapleton High School, class of 2015. Following graduation, he attended the University of Midland in August of 2015 for criminal justice. He enlisted with the Army in February 2017. He graduated basic training in May 2017 and was recognized as a sharpshooter. Laramie graduated AIT at Fort Lee in Virginia with honors in August 2017 and was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. During this time, he worked as a wheeled vehicle mechanic (91Bravo) and was promoted to an E4. During his military career, he was a member of the Echo FSC 40thOGs and served in Kuwait, all while stationed in El Paso. He was honorably discharged in March of 2020. After serving his country, Laramie started working security at Rubik's Arcade bar in West El Paso. Laramie's love for sports started at a young age. At the age of 10, he began youth sports including football and basketball. During his high school career, he excelled in football, basketball and track & field. He qualified for the State track meet all four years in hurdles and high jump with his best finish as state runner up in class D high jump. Furthering his talent, he was part of the Midland University track team as a decathlete on an athletic scholarship. He was driven by fun, speed and competition of any kind, which started early in his life. Everything was a race, from who could finish breakfast first, to a foot race, to a 40 roll. For Laramie, it was the fascination of how things work and confidence of figuring it all out acquired from time spent in the garage taking things apart and putting them back together again. He was always finding ways to make things better, faster and stronger. While in El Paso, he made a great group of friends that shared his love for speed and turning wrenches. As a child and as a young man Laramie was loved by all who knew him. He had a beautiful smile that was contagious and had a charm that drew you in. He was selfless, compassionate and never knew a stranger and would do anything for anyone at a moment's notice. Laramie cherished his family and friends and the time he spent with them. Once you reached his friend's circle that meant you were family to him. Laramie is survived by his parents; Mark and Shawna Fowler and William and Marie Kleinow; brothers, Jayden Fowler, Tayler Kleinow and Kaden Kleinow; sister, Mariah (Clancey) Barnum; grandparents, Blake and Sandy Rossmiller, Bill and Teri Kleinow, Randy and Denise Maline and Howard and Ruthie Hasenauer; great-grandparents, Nyle Knoles, Mabel Hasenauer and DR Altig; uncles, Jason (Chrissie) Jean and family, Kelby (Kate) Rossmiller and family, Trent (Paula) Kleinow and family, Trev (Kerri) Kleinow and family, Tad (LeeAnn) Kleinow and family, Tyrell (Courtney) Maline, Alex (Mareesa) Hasenauer and family and Eric Hasenauer; aunts, Robin (Tracey) Dimmitt and family, Karen (Shan) Richards, Patty (Tim) Kramer and family, Tracey Kleinow, Chas (Ryan) Dawson and family, LeAnn (Mike) West and family and Amber (Jake) Rowley and family; special friend, Jackie Delavega; and many more. A service of remembrance will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Stapleton High School. Burial will be at South Loup Valley Cemetery, Stapleton. Following the burial, there will be a dinner at the Logan County Fairgrounds if you wish to share your memories and condolences with the family. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2022.