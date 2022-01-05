Larry Vern Odean, 76, of North Platte, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Larry was born Nov. 25, 1945, in North Platte, to Velmer and Esther Rosentrater) Odean of Chappell. He graduated from Delta High School in 1963 and received an associate of science degree in accounting from Stevens Henager College in Salt Lake City. Larry worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 30 years as an assistant detector car operator and detector car operator covering 11 Western states. He was transferred to Omaha to the engineering department so he could be centralized in covering various car operators' vacation time and collecting data for the department. In April 1991, he moved to the North Platte UP Locomotive Department. He worked as manager of warranty locomotive service track run-throughs, which included maintenance of the run-through facilities, buildings, yard and road vehicles. Over the years, he traveled the entire UP system and eventually retired in 2007. Larry had also worked 10 years with trucking companies based in Salt Lake City. He was a dispatcher, safety officer, traveled to hire trucking owner-operators and set up truck terminals in Portland, Oregon; Hayward, California; and Phoenix. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, oil and acrylic painting and being in the outdoors. While traveling on behalf of the railroad, he observed scenery few people are privileged to see. In 2002, Larry had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was preceded in death by his parents, Velmer and Esther Odean. Larry is survived by his sister, Velma "Kay" (Pete) Maxfield of Henderson, Nevada; nephews, John (Carrie) Maxfield of Mission Viejo, California, and Scott (Amy) Maxfield of Grimes, Iowa; stepdaughters, Taryna (Larry) Johnston of Herriman, Utah, and Nicole Helsten of Lake Mary, Florida; cousins, Ray (Carol) Blede of Brady and David Rosentrater of Denver; and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A family memorial service will be in North Platte at a later date. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
