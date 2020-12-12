Larry E. Pedersen, 84, of North Platte, died Dec. 9, 2020, at his home. Larry was born Sept. 17, 1936, in Lexington, to John and Ruth (Anthony) Pedersen. He attended Dawson County District No. 22 for elementary grades and attended Lexington High School, graduating with the class of 1954. Following graduation, he volunteered for the draft and entered the U. S. Navy. It was during that time that he met Judith Ann DeVries from Alameda, California. They were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1958, in Alameda. They made their home on the family farm northwest of Lexington. Three children were born to this union, Deb, Cindy and Rich. After farming for 29 years, they liquidated the farm and moved to Arapahoe, where Larry served as a salesman and later, manager for the John Deere dealership. In 1993, they moved to North Platte where he served as parts manager for the John Deere dealership. In 2002, Larry retired and began his favorite job, volunteering full-time with Habitat for Humanity. Larry always had a passion for serving others and held numerous elected and volunteer positions including serving on the Central Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors and the North Platte City Council. He was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church, except for the time in Arapahoe, and served many positions within the church. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; sisters, Ethel, Wilma and Joan; and great-granddaughter, Faith DeGrote. Larry is survived by his wife, Judith (Judi) Ann Pedersen of North Platte; daughters, Deborah (Dean) DeGrote of Lowell, Michigan and Cynthia (Don) Curtin of Suwanee Georgia; son, Richard (Colette) Pedersen of Scottsburg, Indiana; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Earl Potter of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Cremation was chosen. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lyle Anderson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be livesteamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2020.