Larry LeRoy Rookstool 80, of Casa Grande, Arizona, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born June 6, 1940, in Cozad to Wesley and Jessie Rookstool. The family moved to North Platte where his father was employed by UPRR. Larry attended North Platte High School. On April 25, 1980, he married Patricia Bethel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and later retired to Arizona. He was a brakeman/conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired in 1992 due to an injury. Larry was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casa Grande. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Dean Rookstool; three grandchildren, Jordan Rookstool, Chelsea Rookstool and Sarah Rookstool, children of Theron and Wilda Rookstool. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bethel; children, Theresa V. Bivens of Kearney, Theron (Wilda) Rookstool of Eustis and Travis (Angie) Rookstool of Holdrege; siblings, Byron Rookstool of Cheyenne and Gene (Joann) Rookstool of North Platte; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Cremation was chosen and there will be no viewing. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland. J. Warren Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2020.