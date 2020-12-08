Menu
Larry LeRoy Rookstool
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Larry LeRoy Rookstool 80, of Casa Grande, Arizona, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born June 6, 1940, in Cozad to Wesley and Jessie Rookstool. The family moved to North Platte where his father was employed by UPRR. Larry attended North Platte High School. On April 25, 1980, he married Patricia Bethel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and later retired to Arizona. He was a brakeman/conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired in 1992 due to an injury. Larry was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casa Grande. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Larry Dean Rookstool; three grandchildren, Jordan Rookstool, Chelsea Rookstool and Sarah Rookstool, children of Theron and Wilda Rookstool. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bethel; children, Theresa V. Bivens of Kearney, Theron (Wilda) Rookstool of Eustis and Travis (Angie) Rookstool of Holdrege; siblings, Byron Rookstool of Cheyenne and Gene (Joann) Rookstool of North Platte; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Cremation was chosen and there will be no viewing. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery in Sutherland. J. Warren Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
My deepest sympathies to the Rookstool family in the loss of Larry. Larry was my step dad, Guys´s favorite nephew. I´m so sorry for your loss. Angela Sorensen Thomas.
Angela Thomas
December 18, 2020
Pat and Travis my heart goes out to you both. Your whole family is in my prayers. Larry was very good to me as I was very fond of him. I loved him dearly. RIP my friend.
Matt Puente
December 15, 2020
My condolences to the Rookstool family ., to Theron,Wilda and Theresa .. it´s been many years since we went to school together. Very sorry to hear of your dad passing
Sandra Garza
December 13, 2020
I love and miss you dearly, grandpa!
Kaylee
December 10, 2020
R.I.P my friend you will be missed.
Mike Sneed
December 8, 2020
Gene,Joann and family, I have many fond memories of Larry, both on & off the job. He was always fun to be around. RIP Larry
Carey Hill
December 8, 2020
