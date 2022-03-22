Larry D. Smith, 74, of Quartzsite, Arizona, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022. His wishes were to die in the Arizona desert in his RV alongside his dog, Bojangles. He was the second born of eight children to Warren and Mary Smith of Wallace. Larry attended Wallace Public School graduating with the class of 1966. He participated on the WHS football, basketball and track teams along with the Wallace community baseball program. After graduation, Larry moved to where he worked for Gates Rubber Company. At that time he was married to Linda Stewart of Grainton. They had a daughter together, Sheila. In 1969 he was drafted and volunteered to join the U.S. Marines and served his country in Vietnam. After returning home, he worked different occupations settling on painting houses. He became a full-time snowbird and truly loved RV-ing in the Arizona desert during the winter and spending summers in Nebraska painting. He was a proud member of AA since April 1, 1980, where he helped many other members stay sober. This fellowship helped him trudge the happy road of destiny, one day at a time. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Teresa; brother, Duane; brother-in-law, Red Miller; and nephew, Christopher Jessen. Larry is survived by his daughters, Sheila (Dave) Wampler of Denver and Cody; grandson, Jesse Wampler; sisters, Kathy Miller of North Platte and Jane (Wade) Jessen of Norfolk; brothers, Jim (Cathy) Smith of Wallace, John (Vicky) Smith and Darrel (Frances) Smith, all of North Platte; many relatives and friends; and an entire fellowship of AA members. Memorials are suggested to the Wallace Community Fund, where he always called home. Online condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com
. Services will be at 11 a.m. CT Saturday, March 26, at the Wallace American Legion Hall with John Long officiating. Burial will be at the Morning View Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 213 of Wallace. Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2022.