Laura M. Clang, 88, of North Platte, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, surrounded by her family at home. She was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Broken Bow, to John M. Murry and Sylvia F. (Vistrip) Murry Burnett. Laura grew up in Broken Bow and graduated from Broken Bow High School. At a young age, she was saved and baptized in Broken Bow. While living in Broken Bow, she worked as a nurse at the Broken Bow Hospital until she and her husband moved to North Platte in 1968. She worked at B&D Factory for eight years. She married Fred A. Clang Jr. on Oct. 27, 1951, in Broken Bow. She worked as a secretary for Johansen Real Estate and later for Norval Books in the Credit Bureau. She retired after 17 years as a secretary with the State of Nebraska in the VOLC-Rehab Department. Laura volunteered her time as a secretary for the Assembly of God Church in North Platte for many years. She organized the Heartland Quilt Guild and served as the first president. She volunteered over 600 hours, knitting 2,000 Nebraska stocking hats and sets of hats, booties and blankets for babies born in the local Great Plains Hospital. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and sewing. She enjoyed making clothing and quilts for her grandchildren, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Sylvia Murry; daughter, Marjorie McConnell; son, Gary Clang Sr., grandson, Eric Small; great-grandson, Michael Turner; brother, Frank Murry; and sister, Sharon Vincent. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred; daughters, Shirley Wahlgren of Hastings, Debbie (Jim) Moody of Red Cloud and Shaney (fiancée, Brenda Artz) Clang of North Platte; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; son-in-law, Anibon Banerjee of Aurora, Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or the Heartland Quilt Guild. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Pastor Don Schauda officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m., with the family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6 Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2022.