Laura Mavis Vandenburg Sanders, 82, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at her home in Cozad, surrounded by family. Laura was born June 30, 1939, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Arthur Lloyd and Edith Elizabeth Binks Vandenburg. In her early years, Laura lived in Colorado and the Bay Area of California. She graduated from Mission High School in 1957 and worked for Pacific Bell Phone Company until she married Gordon "Pete" Sanders on Oct. 28, 1959, in Bakersfield, California. Laura and Pete joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barstow, California, in 1975 and she served in callings including Sunday school teacher, girl's camp leader, homemaking leader, etc. Laura is preceded in death by parents Arthur Lloyd and Edith Elizabeth Vandenburg; sister, Karen Wilkins; brother, Robert Vandenburg; granddaughter, Krystal Graff; and nieces, Debbie Debalko and Betty Louise Moore. Laura is survived by her husband, Gordon "Pete" Sanders; daughter, Sandi (Tom) Graff; sons, Gordon (Cyndi) and Eric (Joy) Sanders; sisters, Patricia Douglas and Beverly (Ken) Condry; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and some very cherished friends. The Sanders family especially thanks niece Kim Gilster and doctors, hospice and healthcare providers for end-of-life care. In lieu of flowers, Laura suggested that friends donate to the American Diabetes Association
or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel in Cozad.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2021.