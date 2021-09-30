Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Laura Mavis Vandenburg Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St
Cozad, NE
Laura Mavis Vandenburg Sanders, 82, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at her home in Cozad, surrounded by family. Laura was born June 30, 1939, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Arthur Lloyd and Edith Elizabeth Binks Vandenburg. In her early years, Laura lived in Colorado and the Bay Area of California. She graduated from Mission High School in 1957 and worked for Pacific Bell Phone Company until she married Gordon "Pete" Sanders on Oct. 28, 1959, in Bakersfield, California. Laura and Pete joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Barstow, California, in 1975 and she served in callings including Sunday school teacher, girl's camp leader, homemaking leader, etc. Laura is preceded in death by parents Arthur Lloyd and Edith Elizabeth Vandenburg; sister, Karen Wilkins; brother, Robert Vandenburg; granddaughter, Krystal Graff; and nieces, Debbie Debalko and Betty Louise Moore. Laura is survived by her husband, Gordon "Pete" Sanders; daughter, Sandi (Tom) Graff; sons, Gordon (Cyndi) and Eric (Joy) Sanders; sisters, Patricia Douglas and Beverly (Ken) Condry; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and some very cherished friends. The Sanders family especially thanks niece Kim Gilster and doctors, hospice and healthcare providers for end-of-life care. In lieu of flowers, Laura suggested that friends donate to the American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Memorial service will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Berryman Funeral Home Chapel in Cozad.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
620 E 22nd St, Cozad, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Berryman Funeral Home - Cozad.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Kerri, Kelli and SGC family
October 5, 2021
Your Revance Family
October 1, 2021
What a special lady, meeting Laura you knew you were instantly a friend who she sincerely cared about. Every who knew her enjoyed being around her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Brent Garcia
Friend
September 30, 2021
Laura was a kind soul! Prayers to the family.
Mike and Kim Morrison
Friend
September 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss
Keith Andersen
September 30, 2021
We will miss you, but will always cherish the memories. Love you Grandma
Blake Sanders
Family
September 29, 2021
CSG Health Group
September 29, 2021
Sister Sanders always seemed to have a big smile on her face, and she loved to laugh and pull pranks (especially at girls camp!). She was thoughtful, kind and loving, and she let us have teenage parties at her house. Even as a teenager I loved talking to her. She always left me feeling better about myself.
Becky Wiseman Ballstaedt
Friend
September 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I'm saddened to learn of Sister Sanders passing, but know that it was a glorious homecoming for her. I loved having her and Sister Landis as my visiting teachers. We shared many laughs. My thoughts and prayers are with the family
Charlene Ogier
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results