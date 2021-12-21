I had planned to attend services but was unable to. I had you all in my thoughts and prayers as you said goodbye today. I came to know Laurel through Alison.......what a hoot! She always had me smiling and laughing! I will be thinking of all of you as you all find a new "normal". No doubt, the reunion of the girls was known in the far corners of heaven! She is one that touched so many, and she will be missed. My condolences to you all. RIP sweet lady.......glad to say you were a friend! Until we meet again........

Joleen Oosting Friend December 23, 2021