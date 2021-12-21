Laurel Perkins Laurel Perkins, 54, died Dec. 19, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial at McCain Cemetery will be private.
I had planned to attend services but was unable to. I had you all in my thoughts and prayers as you said goodbye today. I came to know Laurel through Alison.......what a hoot! She always had me smiling and laughing! I will be thinking of all of you as you all find a new "normal". No doubt, the reunion of the girls was known in the far corners of heaven! She is one that touched so many, and she will be missed. My condolences to you all. RIP sweet lady.......glad to say you were a friend! Until we meet again........
Joleen Oosting
December 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Laurel’s family today! She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed!!
Bonnie Downing
December 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Laurel’s family. Laurel checked up on me during a nasty storm in Texas. She was very sweet. She will be missed.
Karie & Bob Funk
December 22, 2021
Fritz and I give our prayers and deepest sympathies. I love it when she and I messaged each other and we visited about things.
Diane
December 22, 2021
I want to extend my deepest sympathy to Laurel’s family. We became friends while working together. She will be truly missed.
Jona Beck
December 22, 2021
Just wanted to extended our sympathy to your family for the loss of Laurel. Praying peace over all of you and God's grace today.
Julaine Christensen
December 21, 2021
I will miss her
Susan Blue
December 21, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of such a thoughtful, lovely person. Laurel is one of a kind, and will surely be missed.
Christena Schultis
December 21, 2021
Chris and family, so very sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robin Rankin
December 21, 2021
My prayers are with the family during this difficult time. My heart felt condolences to Kayla and the Turner and Perkins family. May she Rest In Peace with our lord Jesus Christ.
Rosie Tijerina
December 21, 2021
Our hearts go out to David and family. We are truly sorry for your loss. May God give you peace in these times.
Paul Lockard
December 21, 2021
Laurel worked in our son Josh's class when he was in high school. She was so lovely and kind to him. He enjoyed her so much. I enjoyed her too. Prayers for her family.