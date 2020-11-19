Lavern George Bieker, 75, of McCook, passed away Nov. 15, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Lavern was born Oct. 29, 1945, to Martin and Josephine (Jegan) Bieker on the family farm near Grainfield, Kansas. He was one of the couple's three children who attended school in Hoxie, Kansas, graduating from Hoxie High School with the class of 1963. Following high school, Lavern proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he earned a Purple Heart during his tour in Vietnam. On Nov. 30, 1968, Lavern married Kathleen (Holzmeister) Bieker in Angelus, Kansas. The couple was blessed with four wonderful children. The family made their home in the Hoxie area until 1982 when they moved to Hayes Center. Lavern worked in grain management for several years before starting his own business, Bieker Welding, in Hayes Center. He later moved the business to McCook. Lavern was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, a lifetime member of the 11th Armored Calvary's Veterans of Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as a member of St. Patrick Church. He served on the Hayes Center school board and was a commander for the American Legion. Lavern was also the veteran's service officer for many years in Hayes County. Welding and fabrication were Lavern's pride and joy. He spent numerous hours in his shop just tinkering. Lavern was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Josephine Bieker; his father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence (Frances) Holzmeister; and brother-in-law, William Mask. Those left to celebrate his life include his wife of almost 52 years, Kathleen Bieker of McCook; sons, Lester (Traci) Bieker, Leelan (Maria) Bieker and Jason Bieker, all of McCook; friend, Emily Perry, of McCook; daughter, Collete Guynan of North Platte; brother, Lawrence Bieker of Hoxie; sister, Loretta Mask of Russell, Kansas; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family members and lifelong friends. Memorials are suggested to McCook Humane Society, PO Box 13, McCook, NE 69001 or St. Patrick Catholic Church, PO Box 1040, McCook, NE 69001. Online condolences may be shared at carpenterbreland.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in McCook with Father Gary Brethour as celebrant. Private family burial with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation, with family present to greet friends, will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, McCook, has been entrusted with arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020.