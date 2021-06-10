Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LaVern Charles "Chuck" Predmore
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
LaVern Charles "Chuck" Predmore, 86, of North Platte, passed away on June 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 26, 1935, in Wellfleet, to Vernon and Margaret (Schlientz) Predmore and grew up in the Broken Bow area. LaVern was united in marriage to Phyllis Kirk on Sep. 25, 1955, in Broken Bow, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant grandson, Bryan Predmore. LaVern is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Debra Kuligowski; sons, David (Deb) Predmore and Douglas (LaRae) Predmore; grandchildren, Johnny Kuligowski, Amanda (Bo) Sanders, Rachel (fiancé, Levi Magnuson) Predmore, Jessica Predmore, Ashley Predmore, Cody Predmore, Natasha (Greg) O'Neill and Amanda Richardson; great-grandchildren, Journey Kuligowski, Charli and Harper Sanders and Bristol Magnuson. Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Harvest Christian Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Harvest Christian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.