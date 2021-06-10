LaVern Charles "Chuck" Predmore, 86, of North Platte, passed away on June 9, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 26, 1935, in Wellfleet, to Vernon and Margaret (Schlientz) Predmore and grew up in the Broken Bow area. LaVern was united in marriage to Phyllis Kirk on Sep. 25, 1955, in Broken Bow, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant grandson, Bryan Predmore. LaVern is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Debra Kuligowski; sons, David (Deb) Predmore and Douglas (LaRae) Predmore; grandchildren, Johnny Kuligowski, Amanda (Bo) Sanders, Rachel (fiancé, Levi Magnuson) Predmore, Jessica Predmore, Ashley Predmore, Cody Predmore, Natasha (Greg) O'Neill and Amanda Richardson; great-grandchildren, Journey Kuligowski, Charli and Harper Sanders and Bristol Magnuson. Memorials are suggested to Great Plains Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Harvest Christian Church. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2021.