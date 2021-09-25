LaVerna M. (Krause) Wescoat LaVerna M. (Krause) Wescoat, 93, died July 12, 2021, in North Platte. The memorial service has been postponed until the Spring of 2022 at the Berean Church when hopefully the USA/Canadian borders will reopen. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 25, 2021.
I'll treasure the memories of LaVerna coming to Arcadia to judge our flower show every summer. I was a young boy in elementary school and I thought LaVerna and the other judges from western Nebraska were the best. They had no idea what an impact they had on my life by simply being kind and interested in a youngsters endeavors. How lucky we were to have known LaVerna!
B.J. Ohme
Friend
March 30, 2022
LaVerna was a dear friend to us for so long. I remember her as I grew up in the Berean Church as a little girl. The Krause sisters were special gals. As I grew, LaVerna was always there serving the Lord. When I married Paul at the church, she was always a part of our lives, watching our children as they grew. LaVerna always made our missionary group fun to be a part of. Paul loved to be able to talk with her and Howard about all their wonderful gardening. We miss her but know we will see her in heaven when we get there.
Paul & Connie Huebner
Friend
July 19, 2021
LaVerna was a skillful gardener! She planted Lilies of the Valley near our porch years ago. More recently planted dahlias in our backyard...later brought her shovel, dug them up and encouraged us to store them until next season. :)
Jan Ravenscroft
July 16, 2021
She would always watch me go out making sure I would be all right
She was a true guardian angel.
Nancy Sternberg
Work
July 15, 2021
LaVerna was a great friend of ours while we lived in North Platte, then we´re transferred to TX so were only able to see her twice after we left. Sweet, sweet lady.
Pam Leaman
Friend
July 14, 2021
Angie Miller
Family
July 14, 2021
Missing you already, LaVerna. You were such a dear.
Mitch Miller
Family
July 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. LaVerna was such a sweet lady. Enjoyed visiting with her. Will never forget when Howard and her took me to Stapleton and area to visit family graves. Praying for you all!
Pam (Wescoat) Rodriguez
Family
July 13, 2021
LaVerna was a dear friend. We had lots of fun times together. I will really miss her. She was a delightful person and she loved our Lord. She is rejoicing in heaven with Him!