LaVerna was a dear friend to us for so long. I remember her as I grew up in the Berean Church as a little girl. The Krause sisters were special gals. As I grew, LaVerna was always there serving the Lord. When I married Paul at the church, she was always a part of our lives, watching our children as they grew. LaVerna always made our missionary group fun to be a part of. Paul loved to be able to talk with her and Howard about all their wonderful gardening. We miss her but know we will see her in heaven when we get there.

Paul & Connie Huebner Friend July 19, 2021