Colleen! I'm so sorry to hear of your husband's passing. I never knew him, but he must have been a smart guy to have married you (oh so long ago). You and I worked together at Cabela's.

I don't know who made this profound statement:

"We are all together on this journey of life. Sharing each others joy and sorrow."

Thinking of you, God's peace, Judy

Judy Rossetter Acquaintance March 5, 2021