Leo Paul Henry Chingren, 77, of North Platte, died unexpectedly at Great Plains Health on March 2, 2021. Leo was born in North Platte on May 23, 1943, to Vernon and Grace (Bubak) Chingren. He grew up in North Platte where he worked at the Pawnee Spring Ranch when he was young before graduating from North Plate High School in 1962. While in high school, Leo joined the Nebraska Army National Guard and this led to his enlistment in the U.S. Navy in 1963. He served aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk at Yankee Station, off the coast of Vietnam, in the Gulf of Tonkin. Following his discharge in 1967, Leo lived in Arizona and California before returning to North Platte in 1972. On Nov. 2, 1973, Leo married Coleen Maline in Oberlin, Kansas, and they made their home in North Platte. Leo worked for Central Distributing, Fleec Brothers Trucking and NPPD as a lineman before hiring on with the Union Pacific Railroad, working as a lineman/electrician. He was a member of the IBEW Union and retired from the railroad as an electrical foreman in 2012. Leo enjoyed hunting, trout fishing, bird watching and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed helping take care of his grandkids and watching them in their various activities. Leo especially loved his family and was proud of his grandkids. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Chingren; mother and stepfather, Grace and Louis Berniklau; brother, Dewitt Schroeder; stepbrother, Bernie Berniklau; brother-in-law, Gus Maline; and in-laws, Lloyd and Lila Maline. Leo leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Coleen; children, Stacy (Colton) Albrecht, Jacob (Katie) Chingren and Patrick (Erica Silos) Chingren, all of North Platte; grandchildren, Sophia and Jocelyn Chingren and Cole Albrecht; brother, Lloyd (Susan) Chingren of Acton, California; brothers-in-law, Allen (Susan) Maline, Carl (Darlene) Maline, Bill Maline and Bob (Sherry) Maline; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (Rod) Karre, Ida Mae Lauer, Kathy (Charlie) Huebner and Sharron Maline; and many special nieces and nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for distribution to local charities. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Cremation was chosen. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Odean Colonial Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. The memorial book may be signed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m., Thursday, March 4, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2021.