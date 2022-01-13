Leo Fay Dailey Leo Fay Dailey, 83, of Tryon, died Jan. 11, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at McPherson County High School, Tryon, with Pastor John Parsons officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service at the McPherson County Fair building. Book signing will be noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Judy and family, I am so sorry to hear of Leo. The world was a much better place with him in it. I feel blessed to have known him. Kathy
Kathy Newport
Friend
January 15, 2022
My sincere sympathy for your loss.
Family is so important. Love, Ardis
Chub and Sharon
Friend
January 15, 2022
Leo was a great guy.... always ready with a chuckle and a smile... our sympathy and prayers are with you
Terry Gillespie
January 15, 2022
Judy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our hearts and prayers. Jacque and Ernie Ruzicka
January 15, 2022
Sending our deepest sympathy
Arlen & Joy Connell
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Cochran
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear about Leo will keep the family in our prayers
Bruce & Barb Closman
January 14, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Roger & Kim Trumbull
Kim Trumbull
January 14, 2022
Mark & Marcy Tilford
Friend
January 13, 2022
Judy, so sorry for the passing of Leo. As a family friend I have spent several Thanksgivings and Christmas' with Leo, Judy and other close relatives. Seems that they always ended up at those family functions playing "Pitch" and Leo enjoyed it. He was always friendly and had a smile. There were other occasions, some spontaneous, and I always thought of Leo as a warm, caring man and enjoyed talking and associating with him. Leo will be missed.
Weldon Umphress
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Judy. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christee Haney
Coworker
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss!
William Klatt
Coworker
January 13, 2022
Sending you my heartfelt sympathy and prayers. I’m glad I got to meet Leo, I’m just sorry I didn’t get to know him better as he sounded like a wonderful person and great pool player!
Peggy McDonald
Family
January 13, 2022
Judy and family sending sympathy and prayers to you all Leo was a good man. I was glad to know him in this life
Lynda Johnson
Work
January 13, 2022
Our hearts go out to you in this time of sorrow. I always loved visiting with Leo. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the entire family.
Keith & Annette Gift
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dear Judy and families.
We send our deepest sympathy to the entire Dailey family. The Dailey´s have played a big part in my life and I have been blessed to know you all. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Don & Maureen "Moe" Hayden
Friend
January 13, 2022
Even though I can't be there during this difficult time, I am holding you close to my heart.
Deb Semmel
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Judy, Craig and Marty and families, We are so sorry about your loss of Leo. We will miss him so much. He was a great man and he will leave a big void in the community! Love and hugs to you all. Dennis and Karen
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
January 12, 2022
Judy, Craig, Marty and families, We are so very sorry for the loss of one great man. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Ryan and Christena Schultis, Michaela, Jared and Aubrey