Judy, so sorry for the passing of Leo. As a family friend I have spent several Thanksgivings and Christmas' with Leo, Judy and other close relatives. Seems that they always ended up at those family functions playing "Pitch" and Leo enjoyed it. He was always friendly and had a smile. There were other occasions, some spontaneous, and I always thought of Leo as a warm, caring man and enjoyed talking and associating with him. Leo will be missed.

Weldon Umphress Friend January 13, 2022