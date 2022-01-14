Leo Fay Dailey, 83, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte after a sudden illness. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Arnold, to Bernis "Chub" and Dorothy (Rimpley) Dailey. Leo was raised in the Stapleton area and graduated from Gandy High School in 1955. He worked for Pawnee Springs Ranch for many years and also served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a member of the Lake Maloney and the Brady Roping Clubs. He had also served on the McPherson County School Board, Miller Cemetery Board and was currently the caretaker of Miller Park. On June 14, 1964, Leo was married to Judy Smith. They were the parents of two sons, Craig Leon and Marty Ray. Leo and Judy worked for Pawnee Springs Ranch at Maxwell, the Gladys McNeel ranch at Sutherland and Rod Gillespie ranches at Gothenburg and Maxwell. In 1981 after losing Judy's dad, he, Judy and the boys moved to Tryon to rent her mother's ranch. Ranching was Leo's love in life and he was very successful at it. He was happy to be able to ranch on his own and live the fulfilling life he had always dreamed of. Things changed when the family ranch was sold, and in 1995, Leo and Judy bought a house and made the move to Tryon. He bought a semi and did custom grain hauling for farmers in the Stapleton and Arnold area. He enjoyed doing that, but really missed his cows and the life of ranching. He sold his truck and retired in 2012. Leo joined several pool leagues in North Platte and lived for the nights when he could play. He was very competitive, was a good player and enjoyed the other team members. He loved being the "senior" player on all the teams, with none of the players believing he was that much older than they were. He always looked forward to participating in the Eagles state tournaments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernis "Chub" and Dorothy Dailey; in-laws, Fred and Esther Smith' brother-in-law, Karl Hunn; nephew, Devin Burch; and very special cousins, Earl and Ila Dailey. Leo leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Judy; sons, Craig and wife, Tish, of North Platte and Marty and wife, Kari, of Bennett, Colorado; grandsons, Logan (Alisa) of Lingle, Wyoming, and Colton (Ericka Barnes) and great-granddaughter, Cora Leigh of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; brothers, Donny and Bernis "Chubby" and his wife, Sharon, of Stapleton; sisters-in-law, Betty Hunn of Paradise, California, Billie (Tom) Burch of Tryon and Dee (Bob Fletcher) Towne of North Platte; special cousin, Ester Webster of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eagles Club in North Platte or the McPherson County Rural Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the McPherson County High School, Tryon. The family will have a private burial at Miller Cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. A lunch will follow the service at the McPherson County Fair Building in Tryon. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2022.