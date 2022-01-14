Menu
Search by Name
Menu
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Telegraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leo F. Dailey
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
Leo Fay Dailey, 83, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, at Great Plains Health in North Platte after a sudden illness. He was born on March 7, 1938, in Arnold, to Bernis "Chub" and Dorothy (Rimpley) Dailey. Leo was raised in the Stapleton area and graduated from Gandy High School in 1955. He worked for Pawnee Springs Ranch for many years and also served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a member of the Lake Maloney and the Brady Roping Clubs. He had also served on the McPherson County School Board, Miller Cemetery Board and was currently the caretaker of Miller Park. On June 14, 1964, Leo was married to Judy Smith. They were the parents of two sons, Craig Leon and Marty Ray. Leo and Judy worked for Pawnee Springs Ranch at Maxwell, the Gladys McNeel ranch at Sutherland and Rod Gillespie ranches at Gothenburg and Maxwell. In 1981 after losing Judy's dad, he, Judy and the boys moved to Tryon to rent her mother's ranch. Ranching was Leo's love in life and he was very successful at it. He was happy to be able to ranch on his own and live the fulfilling life he had always dreamed of. Things changed when the family ranch was sold, and in 1995, Leo and Judy bought a house and made the move to Tryon. He bought a semi and did custom grain hauling for farmers in the Stapleton and Arnold area. He enjoyed doing that, but really missed his cows and the life of ranching. He sold his truck and retired in 2012. Leo joined several pool leagues in North Platte and lived for the nights when he could play. He was very competitive, was a good player and enjoyed the other team members. He loved being the "senior" player on all the teams, with none of the players believing he was that much older than they were. He always looked forward to participating in the Eagles state tournaments. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernis "Chub" and Dorothy Dailey; in-laws, Fred and Esther Smith' brother-in-law, Karl Hunn; nephew, Devin Burch; and very special cousins, Earl and Ila Dailey. Leo leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Judy; sons, Craig and wife, Tish, of North Platte and Marty and wife, Kari, of Bennett, Colorado; grandsons, Logan (Alisa) of Lingle, Wyoming, and Colton (Ericka Barnes) and great-granddaughter, Cora Leigh of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; brothers, Donny and Bernis "Chubby" and his wife, Sharon, of Stapleton; sisters-in-law, Betty Hunn of Paradise, California, Billie (Tom) Burch of Tryon and Dee (Bob Fletcher) Towne of North Platte; special cousin, Ester Webster of North Platte; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Eagles Club in North Platte or the McPherson County Rural Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the McPherson County High School, Tryon. The family will have a private burial at Miller Cemetery at a later date. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. A lunch will follow the service at the McPherson County Fair Building in Tryon. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NE
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
McPherson County High School
Tryon, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
Judy and family, I am so sorry to hear of Leo. The world was a much better place with him in it. I feel blessed to have known him.
Kathy
Kathy Newport
Friend
January 15, 2022
My sincere sympathy for your loss. Family is so important. Love, Ardis
Chub and Sharon
Friend
January 15, 2022
Leo was a great guy.... always ready with a chuckle and a smile... our sympathy and prayers are with you
Terry Gillespie
January 15, 2022
Judy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Jacque and Ernie Ruzicka
January 15, 2022
Sending our deepest sympathy
Arlen & Joy Connell
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brenda Cochran
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear about Leo will keep the family in our prayers
Bruce & Barb Closman
January 14, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Roger & Kim Trumbull
Kim Trumbull
January 14, 2022
Mark & Marcy Tilford
Friend
January 13, 2022
Judy, so sorry for the passing of Leo. As a family friend I have spent several Thanksgivings and Christmas' with Leo, Judy and other close relatives. Seems that they always ended up at those family functions playing "Pitch" and Leo enjoyed it. He was always friendly and had a smile. There were other occasions, some spontaneous, and I always thought of Leo as a warm, caring man and enjoyed talking and associating with him. Leo will be missed.
Weldon Umphress
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Judy. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christee Haney
Coworker
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss!
William Klatt
Coworker
January 13, 2022
Sending you my heartfelt sympathy and prayers. I’m glad I got to meet Leo, I’m just sorry I didn’t get to know him better as he sounded like a wonderful person and great pool player!
Peggy McDonald
Family
January 13, 2022
Judy and family sending sympathy and prayers to you all Leo was a good man. I was glad to know him in this life
Lynda Johnson
Work
January 13, 2022
Our hearts go out to you in this time of sorrow. I always loved visiting with Leo. Thoughts and Prayers go out to the entire family.
Keith & Annette Gift
Friend
January 13, 2022
Dear Judy and families. We send our deepest sympathy to the entire Dailey family. The Dailey´s have played a big part in my life and I have been blessed to know you all. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Don & Maureen "Moe" Hayden
Friend
January 13, 2022
Even though I can't be there during this difficult time, I am holding you close to my heart.
Deb Semmel
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Judy, Craig and Marty and families,
We are so sorry about your loss of Leo. We will miss him so much. He was a great man and he will leave a big void in the community! Love and hugs to you all. Dennis and Karen
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
January 12, 2022
Judy, Craig, Marty and families, We are so very sorry for the loss of one great man. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Ryan and Christena Schultis, Michaela, Jared and Aubrey
Christena Schultis
Neighbor
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results