Leslie Eugene Zimmerman, 86, passed to his heavenly home on March 26, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in North Platte to Carl E. and Ruby Coder Zimmerman. Leslie was the second of six children - Carl, Jr., Leslie, Joyce, Bob, Susan and Peggy. Leslie graduated from North Platte High School. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agriculture. He then attended seminary and earned his Masters of Divinity. Leslie served several Disciples of Christ churches until his retirement. He then worked and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was always willing to offer a helping hand and literally would give you the shirt off his back. Leslie loved being a dad and grandpa. His face always lit up when his grandkids came in the room. He was quirky and funny and Harrison and Clara adored him. Leslie was a lifelong Nebraska Cornhuskers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. His idea of a perfect vacation was a trip to see his Cardinals play, or a trip home to work on the farm for the week. He was at his happiest if he had his hands in the dirt on the farm or in his garden. Leslie was lovingly cared for by his wife Jean through his long journey with Alzheimers. He kept his gentle spirit until the very end and always felt peaceful if Jean was nearby. Leslie is survived by his wife, Jean Zimmerman; children, Kim Eugene Zimmerman and Joy (Joe) Pierce; grandchildren, Harrison David and Clara Ruth; siblings, Joyce Allen, Bob (Peggy) Zimmerman, Sue (Mark) McConnell and Peggy (John) Isley; and many nieces and nephews. In his lifetime, Leslie shared the gospel of Jesus Christ in a gentle, active way with many people. He made everyone feel seen and was generous with kindness and humor. He will be laid to rest next to his mother, Ruby, in North Platte.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2021.