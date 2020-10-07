Lewellyn was one of the most important friends in my life. She worked tirelessly on the ESU 16 board and always supported efforts to make life better for children with disabilities. When Ken and I moved to the Omaha area, Lewellyn kept "in touch" on a regular basis and we loved her calls and cards. We feel like we lost one of our best cheerleaders in this sometimes cold world. As family members, you have all of our sympathy as we fight back tears of our own. May God bless you as you celebrate her life here on earth. Be assured that our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Marge Beatty Friend October 7, 2020