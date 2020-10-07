Lewellyn Barbara Frey, 84, of Stapleton, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Lewellyn was born Jan. 26, 1936, in Altadena, California, to Graceton and Ruby Detlefsen Philpot. When Lewellyn was about 12, the family moved to a home three miles east of Stapleton. She attended school at Stapleton and graduated with the Class of 1954. She attended CWC in Colorado. She married Darwin (Derb) Frey on July 17, 1955, in Stapleton. They had two sons, Steve and Greg. They lived in Laramie, Wyoming, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah, returning to Logan County in 1962 to raise their boys. During high school, Lewellyn gave tap dancing lessons and while living in Laramie she worked for State Farm Insurance. She also worked at E.S.U. No. 16 in North Platte as a teacher's aide, took classes at North Platte Community College in special education and worked at Stapleton Public Schools as a teacher's aide. Derb and Lewellyn purchased Hanna's Supply and called the business Frey's General Store. Lewellyn belonged to the Stapleton Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and V.F.W. Auxiliary in Stapleton, Twilight 12 Club and the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Stapleton. She served on the E.S.U. No. 16 Board for 36 years. She loved to golf, play bridge and work in her yard. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved going to all their games and taking Payton and Max golfing. She enjoyed all the activities in their lives, the great visits and all of their achievements. Lewellyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Yates; grandparents; stepmother, Hildie Philpot; aunts, Edna Springmeyer and Gloria Smith; and uncles, Vern and Ray Detlefsen. Survivors include her husband, Derb; sons, Steve (Cindy) Frey and Greg (Katrina) Frey, all of Stapleton; granddaughters, Stephanie (Greg) Miller of Lincoln; Casondra (Wayne) Claar of Mayfield, Kentucky, Shawna Frey of Stapleton and Devan (Mitch) McAdow of Hyannis; grandsons, Payton Frey of Stapleton and Maxon Frey of Lincoln; uncle, Bobbie Smith of Arnold; nieces and nephews; and cousins, LaVerna (Pat) Faubion of California, Barbara Detlefsen of Omaha and Robbi (Shelly) Smith of Arnold. Memorials are suggested to the Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Stapleton, the VFW Auxiliary in Stapleton or the Stapleton Rural Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Mockaitis officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed via Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask is suggested but not required. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.