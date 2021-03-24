Linda Marie Kirk Linda Marie Kirk, 70, of North Platte, died March 21, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Spiritual Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 24, 2021.
Spiritual Life Center, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
North Platte, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
It´s been a year and I miss you and our friendship so much
Loretta Sawyer
Friend
March 17, 2022
My best friend, and always my best friend. You will be missed forever. Linda was the best grandma anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for all the memories.
Brealyn
April 7, 2021
Dear Little Sister, Even tho you were younger, I always looked up to you. Now, you are forever gazing down at us. I will forever miss LindaPrecious Cherished Kind
Karen
Sister
March 31, 2021
Linda was a bright light in this world. She was always smiling and so positive. Never spoke ill of anyone and had a heart of gold! She will be missed by so many.
Apryl Lee
Friend
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for your loss. Many donations have been made in honor of Linda to the Children's Museum. Please take your time to heal and then contact the museum to help designate where the donations should be utilized to honor Linda's wishes. Our condolensces, NPACM
North Platte Area Children's Museum
March 26, 2021
Chuck, Sammi, Tim and family: I am so sorry Linda is gone. She was like the Energizer Bunny, nothing phased her. Her sense of humor carried her through days of overwhelming, never ending chaos. I will miss her laughter and kindness, as I am sure will all who knew and loved her. I am so grateful to have known her.
Rae Ellen
March 26, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Linda. A very special woman , it was an honor to have known her. She will be missed . Chuck ,Sammi,Tim and family know that you are all in our prayers for comfort at this time.
Karen&Kevin Petska
March 25, 2021
Chuck and family so sorry for your loss she will be missed by many
Ray Chrisman
March 25, 2021
Chuck and Family, My Thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
G. Keith Richardson
Friend
March 25, 2021
Chuck & family, May the love of friends and wonderful memories carry you through your great loss. Linda was such a wonderful person, she will be truly missed. Bill & Cindy Mills
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, may you find solace in knowing others grieve with you.
Denise Skiles
March 24, 2021
Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved one shine down to let us know they are happy.
Dan Rogowski
Brother
March 24, 2021
Linda was a very positive influence in my life. Her laughter and smile was contagious. She was always getting me to eat vegetables especially carrots.
Loretta Sawyer
March 24, 2021
Linda was always full of life. Great lady and friend. I will miss you.Prayers and hugs to her family.
Donna Moore
March 24, 2021
Sorry for your Loss. Lean on your family and faith to get through the days, weeks, and months ahead. I loss my wife last November so I know the hurt you are feeling right now. God give you the strength to make it thru what lies ahead for you.
Leo Ridgway
Friend
March 23, 2021
Linda was very loving and giving. She will be greatly missed.
Vicki
Friend
March 23, 2021
What an amazing lady. I enjoyed hearing her laugh! She will be missed.
Chris Fisher
Friend
March 23, 2021
Such a beautiful soul. Our memories will be many, Rest in piece dear friend