Lloyd V. Synovec Lloyd V. Synovec, 93, of North Platte, died Dec. 15, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior with Father Steve Meysing officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2021.
10 Entries
Lifting your entire family up in prayer during this difficult time. Our family really enjoyed getting to know Lloyd and Nola as “across the alley” neighbors. We always enjoyed visiting with them! Beautiful people! - Jason and Linsey Weaver Family
Jason Weaver
Neighbor
December 20, 2021
Prayers for your family in this time of loss.
Laura Ball
Coworker
December 20, 2021
My condolences to the Synovec family. Many fond memories of Lloyd playing the piano during special events.
Kim Sakurai
Friend
December 19, 2021
Scott and family we are so sorry we know you will really miss your dad! Praying that God will give you the strength and courage to deal with the grief!
mark/janet voris
Friend
December 19, 2021
Prayers for peace and comfort. May your many wonderful memories always be with you. Uncle Lloyd will be missed.
Sandi Eicke
December 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lloyd's passing. He will be missed.
Alan Pinkerton
December 17, 2021
We are going to miss you play the Paino Keep you in my prayers
David Brown
December 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Missy -Lab
Missy Brauner
Coworker
December 17, 2021
Ed and I send our condolences to the Synovec Family. We never met Lloyd, but know the wonderful family of Mark Synovec. From reading the obituary we can see reflections in Mark's life of the strong, fun and giving person that is a Synovec trait. This trait has also been passed down to the grandchildren.
We are thinking of Mark and Sue and await your return home. Your friends are waiting to help your family through this experience known as the "Circle of Life".
Ginger Barr
Friend
December 17, 2021
We enjoyed having Brother Lloyd and Sister Nola at our Signet Chapter #55 meetings and activities. The music they made together on the piano was beautiful. Lloyd will be missed and now he can rest in paradise, so may it ever be.