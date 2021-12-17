Lloyd Vernon Synovec Lloyd Vernon Synovec, 93, passed away after a brief illness related to COVID-19 at Great Plains Health, in North Platte on Dec. 15, 2021. He was born April 24, 1928, in Pierce to Roy and Tillie Synovec. He attended country school and graduated from Pierce County High School early in 1945, in order to go to Navy boot camp in San Diego to serve in the World War. This was followed by electronics school in Del Monte, California, and was then assigned to spend the next 2 1/2 years cruising the South Pacific on a U.S. Navy destroyer. He came home on leave near the end of the war where the train stopped briefly at the North Platte Canteen, where a local photographer captured him playing the piano to the delight of other enlisted travelers, documenting a prequel to the rest of his life. Due to the development of the atomic bomb, his Naval term was shortened. Lloyd was discharged in November 1947, and started work in the printing business as a linotype operator. Starting in Norfolk, he eventually moved to North Platte in 1952, working at The Telegraph. He started as a printer and was promoted to manager of the commercial printing department. One of his department employees introduced him to her sister, Freda Pinkerton-Gregg. They were married in 1956 and had two children, Mark and Scott, in addition to his stepson Bob. Freda died in 1970, leaving him a single-parent with associated challenges. In 1975, he began working for the Nebraska Public Power District, installing and maintaining the computer systems at the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant in Sutherland. He retired from NPPD in 1989. He married Eileen Anderson in 1983, and they enjoyed retirement until her death in 2000. Lloyd always loved music, especially playing the piano, starting at 5 years old. He played throughout his life, including multiple dance bands in the Navy and later. A lifelong highlight was in 1987 when he accompanied Bob Hope's wife Delores, singing "Thanks for the Memories" when President Ronald Regan visited North Platte. Fate brought his favorite duet pianist, Nola Moog, together in marriage in 2003. They continued to play many special events together throughout the area, up until shortly before Nola passed away in 2019. Lloyd always considered giving back to the community through volunteerism important, including Kiwanis, American Legion, Eagles, Episcopal Church and Meals on Wheels. He is preceded in death by his three wives, Freda (Pinkerton-Gregg), Eileen (Hermanni-Anderson) and Nola (Moog-Bahkora); his parents, Roy and Matilda (Tillie) Synovec; and brother, Lester Synovec. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Susan) Synovec of Auburn, Kansas, Scott Synovec of Fort Worth, Texas, and Bob (Muffy) Gregg of Superior; his step-daughters, JoAnn Griffin of North Platte and Jan (Neal) Pearson of Lake City, South Dakota; and stepsons, Gordon (Susan) Moog and Douglas (Danette) Moog of North Platte; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Episcopal Church of Our Savior and North Platte Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Project. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior. Inurnment will follow at the North Platte Cemetery, followed by dinner and reception at the church. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so from noon-7 p.m., with family present from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2021.