Ed and I send our condolences to the Synovec Family. We never met Lloyd, but know the wonderful family of Mark Synovec. From reading the obituary we can see reflections in Mark's life of the strong, fun and giving person that is a Synovec trait. This trait has also been passed down to the grandchildren.



We are thinking of Mark and Sue and await your return home. Your friends are waiting to help your family through this experience known as the "Circle of Life".

Ginger Barr Friend December 17, 2021