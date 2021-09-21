Lois L. Coons, 86, of Callaway, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center. She was born on Oct. 26, 1934, in North Platte, to Edward "Ted" and Olive (Keller) Smith. Lois grew up in a small house in North Platte with her three brothers and two sisters. While working as a nurse's aide at Saint Mary's Hospital in North Platte, she met her future husband, John W. Hughbanks. While he was in the hospital with a broken leg and when he saw her, he said, "That's the woman I'm going to marry!" She used to laugh about how he would chase her around the hospital. They were married on Oct. 25, 1952, and had six children, three boys and three girls. After the death of her first husband on February 7, 1975, Lois met and married Gerald D. Coons in October 1980. Gerald passed away in June of 1988. She loved being near her children, grandkids, brothers and sisters. Family was the most important thing to her. Lois was a kind and loving person who lived every minute to the fullest. She enjoyed shopping and visiting with family over a nice cup of coffee. She was also nothing if not consistent, from how she liked to wear her hair to the light pink jacket she always used to wear. She will be deeply missed. Lois is joined in heaven by her mother, Olive; father, Edward "Ted;" step-father, Lewis "Lew;" two brothers, Myron and Marvin; sister, Donna; brother-in-law, Mel; sisters-in-law, Kay and Grace; son-in-law, John; and her second husband, Gerald. Lois is survived by her children, James Hughbanks, Richard (Ben) Hughbanks, Janine (John) Ferrier, Janet (Bill) Schaad, Cindy Folds and Johnny Hughbanks; sister, Beverly (Dale) Bailey; brother, Gary (Penny) Smith; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
. A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Callaway United Methodist Church with Pastor Shanon Williams officiating. The casket will be closed at the church. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Callaway. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 21, 2021.