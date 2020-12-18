Lori Barnett, 43, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Swedish Hospital in Denver. She was born Feb. 22, 1977, in North Platte to Loren and Ruby (Grimes) LeDroit. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1996 and Joseph's Beauty School for Cosmetology in 1997. Lori worked for Regis Hair Salon from 1997-1999. On May 21, 1999, she married the love of her life, John Barnett, and in 2001, they were blessed with their daughter, Leslie. Lori had an exceedingly kind heart, an expressive spirit and gave of herself to everyone around her. She cherished time spent with family and friends, which filled her heart. Lori also enjoyed many forms of crafting and was a member of Rock 'N Paws therapy dogs. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Jeanette (Grimes) LeDroit; grandparents, Alfred and Devona Grimes; niece, Brittney Winemiller; uncle, Dennis Little; and cousin, Steve Little. She is survived by her loving husband, John Barnett of North Platte; daughter, Leslie Barnett of Kearney; siblings, Mindy (Todd) Heldstab of North Dakota, Leslie (Buck) Deterding of Denver, Sherri Winemiller of North Platte, Vicki (Steve) Leuallen of Parachute, Colorado, and Troy (Connie) Winemiller of North Platte; nieces and nephews, Tony Leverington, Natessia (Brianne Power) Leverington, Devon Harrison and Sean Sorenson. Memorials are suggested to either the Lori Barnett Memorial Fund (gofundme.com
) or PAWS-itive Partners. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Smith and Christine Anderson officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those who are not able to attend. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be respected and therefore social distancing and wearing a mask are required. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.