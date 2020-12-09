Louis Roscoe Vath, 89, of Sutherland, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Louis was born on Nov. 17, 1931, in Ogallala, to Roscoe Joy and Julia Jane (Vasa) Vath, the second of eight children. He attended Arthur County Country School from first through eighth grade before going to boarding school in Sidney to attend St. Patrick Catholic high school where he graduated with the class of 1949. On Aug. 21, 1951, Louis was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Edna Horn, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ogallala. They were married for nearly 65 years and had nine children. Louis was so proud of them all. Louis and Mary started their life together on a farm 7 1/2 miles northwest of Keystone. He worked at the missile sites in Kimball for a short time. On May 19, 1961, the Vath family settled in Sutherland where Louis has lived ever since. He worked on the Interstate 80 project in Grand Island then went to work at the Sutherland Co-op, now known as Hi-Line Co-op. in 1962, until retiring in 1996. Louis was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He liked to fish, hunt, play bingo and cards and having coffee with the boys. Most of all, Louis loved his family. He was a compassionate and caring person who had a big loving heart, an infectious smile and gave heartfelt hugs, which will surely be missed. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, and their children, Louis LeRoy, Michael "Heavy" and Phyllis Brush; parents, Roscoe and Julia; brothers, Anthony, Richard and Lesley; sister, Leona Clouatre; grandchildren, Robert "Bobby" Vath, Jr. and Rebecca Vath; and brothers-in-law, Jack Schaeffer and Felix Clouatre. Louis is survived by his children, Robert (Janet) Vath and Peggy (Kent) Lenz, both of Sutherland, Rita (Dennis) Boyer and Becky Vath, both of Loveland, Colorado, Mary Lou (Berdell) Beisner of Paxton and Nancy (Bill) Vath of Oberlin, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Connie Huehl of Lincoln, Kansas; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louisa Schaeffer of North Platte and Irene (Mike) Chilcott of Ogallala; brother, Theodore (special friend, Margaret) Vath of Grand Junction, Colorado; and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sutherland Volunteer Fire Department, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com
. Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sutherland. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery. For those unable to attend, services will be recorded and posted to odeanchapel.com
. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore and at the church prior to the service. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2020.