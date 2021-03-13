Lynette C. Peters, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021. She was born in Omaha on Dec. 16, 1947, to Jack and Gladys (Linderud) Jacobsen. She was a 1966 graduate of Benson High School and attended the University of Nebraska. She married Douglas Caldwell in 1968, to which three children were born. She married Charlie Peters in 1998 and was widowed in 2002. From her first job in Estes Park making coffee to owning several businesses, Lyn was blessed to retire early and spend many years at the lake and in the sun, some of her favorite pastimes. Lyn enjoyed many hobbies: She was a member of an antique club, she loved antiques and jewelry, was an avid bowler and golfer, loved puzzles, painting and driving her favorite red Mustang convertible. She made us promise to tell you she was always the winner of all her family card games. Most of all, she was a wonderful mother and friend. Lyn was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Charles Peters. She is survived by her brother, Jack (Nancy) Jacobsen Jr.; son, Jeffrey (Shae) Caldwell; daughters, Christy (Chance) Glascock and Carey (Paul) Nicoli; grandchildren, Tanner Aston, Piper Caldwell and Noah Nicoli; and many special cousins and other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Nebraska Kidney Association, 11725 Arbor St., Suite 120A, Omaha, NE 68144 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. In the memo line of the check, please indicate Lynette Peters, Team G. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at North Platte Berean Church with Pastor John Stone officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 25, where she will be laid to rest with her parents at the Springwell Danish Cemetery in Omaha.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2021.