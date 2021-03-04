I offer my most sincere condolences to the Bennett family. Lynn was one of the most interesting and content people I ever met. He seemed to enjoy all his roles, his hobbies and interests, and his family so much. As husband, father, friend and child of God, he was unequaled. Lynn and Sally have been in my prayers most of my life, in thanks for their friendship to me and for their eternal happiness. Their journey is complete. They are home, together. God bless and comfort their family until they can all be together again.

Deb Bertrand Friend March 5, 2021