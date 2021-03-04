Menu
Lynn D. Bennett
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Lynn D. Bennett Lynn D. Bennett, 88, of North Platte, died March 2, 2021, at his home. Services are pending at Carpenter Memorial Chapel.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
NE
Mar
8
Burial
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A very positive Northwestern Bell Telephone employee
Chuck Scripter
Coworker
March 7, 2021
I offer my most sincere condolences to the Bennett family. Lynn was one of the most interesting and content people I ever met. He seemed to enjoy all his roles, his hobbies and interests, and his family so much. As husband, father, friend and child of God, he was unequaled. Lynn and Sally have been in my prayers most of my life, in thanks for their friendship to me and for their eternal happiness. Their journey is complete. They are home, together. God bless and comfort their family until they can all be together again.
Deb Bertrand
Friend
March 5, 2021
