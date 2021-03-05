Lynn Delbert Bennett, 88, of Lake Maloney, North Platte, was reunited with his heavenly family on March 2, 2021, in his home, surrounded by family. Lynn was born Dec. 19, 1932, in Formoso, Kansas, to Lyle Raymond and Doris Irene (Myers) Bennett. He spent his first few years on a farm in Kansas before moving to North Platte with his family as a very young boy. Lynn worked for a local dairy, making vats of cottage cheese during his junior and senior years of high school, graduating from North Platte High School with the class of 1950. Working nights for the Union Pacific Railroad, Lynn met the love of his life, Sally Marie Bachman, through nightly phone calls while she was working the switchboard as an operator at the phone company. They were married on Aug. 10, 1952, and to this union, three daughters were born. Sally preceded him in death on July 15, 2010. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952, serving as sonar man on a minesweeper during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1956. As the captain's talker and ship's mailman, he was often the only sailor to go ashore, enjoying ports all over Asia. He also worked for the phone company through all the company changes: AT&T, Northwestern Bell, Qwest and Century Link before retiring with 40 years of employment. He was a devoted family man and was completely amazed by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After his family, his passion was designing and building his dream house at "the lake." The passive solar house, made to operate like a machine, was emblematic of his engineering mind and desire for self-sufficiency. He hosted 4th of July family reunions there, spending hours driving the boat to make sure everyone had a chance to ski. Even at age 82, he surprised his family with a jet ski and was the first one to run it around the lake. He loved being outside enjoying nature and was pleased to know his love of National Parks and camping in the Rocky Mountains had passed down from his father, to him and on to his grand and great-grandchildren. Always busy, his other interests included his pets, fishing, camping, beekeeping, gardening, orchard tending, bird and squirrel feeding, model railroading, carpentry, boating, electrical work, travel, keeping up with technology and fixing everything that broke. Lynn will meet his beloved wife, Sally; his parents, Lyle and Doris; sister, Jean and her husband, Ken Kellogg; and son-in-law, Lonny Klinkebiel. Survivors include daughters, Connie Bennett of Philadelphia, Roxie Klinkebiel of McCook and Crystal (Gary) Broeder of Erie, Colorado; grandchildren, Drew (Jabrel) Klinkebiel, Cole (Chelsea) Klinkebiel, Julia (Grayson) Chapman, Halee (Greg) Lovvorn, Kale (Cameron) Broeder, Lacee (fiancé, Andy) Broeder; and 22, soon to be 24, great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne (Sharon) Bennett of Grand Island and Kenn (Lori) Bennett of Fresno, California; and many loving extended family and friends. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Clint Walker officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell, with full military honors provided by the North Platte Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2021.