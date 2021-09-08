Rest in peace Grandma ❤ I don't think I can do you justice in a social media post but what I want to say is I always appreciated your one of a kind personality, your strength and your blunt honest truth. We had so many good memories and I know you loved your family so much. Its crazy how many kids lives you and Grandpa impacted and helped raise like your own and that showed all of us what a family is supposed to look and be like!! The last week or so has been so rough but I promise I'm going to stay strong because that's what you'd want for me. Love you Grandma, until we meet again ❤

Aaron Tuenge Grandchild September 2, 2021