Madge Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Madge "Shirley" Miller, 88, of North Platte, passed away peacefully with her husband and eldest daughter by her side, on Aug. 16, 2021, at Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas. Shirley was born on Jan. 1, 1933, in the Isle of Man, England, United Kingdom. She was the daughter of the late Eric Lewin Callow and Eleanor May (Cowley) Callow. Raised on the Isle of Man, she was involved in competitive badminton and tennis matches. She later moved to mainland England to join the Queen's Royal Air Force service. She then immigrated along with her first husband and eldest daughter to the United States. Shirley's family expanded, adding three more daughters to this union. During this time, she managed the Richardson Travel Agency located at the Pawnee Hotel for several years, working alongside her dear friend, Bonnie Baade. She was married on Oct. 23, 1968, in Kearney, to her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Lyle L. Miller. Shirley had a great sense of humor, was very compassionate and tolerant, spoke her mind and was fun-loving. She also enjoyed playing cards, computer games and gambling at the boats in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She enjoyed knitting sweaters for her family and riding motorcycles. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Callow; grandson, Robert James Branting; and stepsons, Vincent Troy Miller and Danny Leon Miller. In addition to her husband, Lyle, she is survived by daughters, Shirley Anne Tuenge, Bonny Jo Branting, Ruth Marie Coffman and Wendy Sue Lockard; stepdaughter, Deb Ryan; stepsons, David Leroy Miller and Ronnie Lee Miller; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva (nee Callow) and Ann (nee Callow); brother, Paul Callow; best friend, Edie Luther; and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Brittan and Great Plains Health for their care and compassion over the years. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside services will be private at a later date at Floral Lawns Cemetery in North Platte. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Service
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Sep
10
Service
9:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Sorry for the loss of your mother. Thoughts and prayers are for you at this time.
Susan Crewdson
Other
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Memories from years ago when my husband, Jack worked with Lyle at the Union Pacific Railroad.
Pat Gentleman
September 9, 2021
Shir, miss and love you with all my heart, until we meet again Luv❤
Lyle Miller
Spouse
September 8, 2021
Shirley Tuenge
Daughter
September 8, 2021
Shirley Tuenge
Daughter
September 8, 2021
Mom, missing you alot, I cherish the great times we had! Thanks for being my Mother, someday I will see you again, no-doubt! RIP
Shirley Tuenge
Daughter
September 8, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 7, 2021
We are saddened to hear of Shirley's passing. She was such a pleasant and nice person to visit with, she was always happy to stop and have a chat when we would see her and Lyle out.
What a wonderful person and a great family. Prayers for all, it is my pleasure to know them.
Don Isabell
September 7, 2021
Rest in peace Grandma ❤ I don't think I can do you justice in a social media post but what I want to say is I always appreciated your one of a kind personality, your strength and your blunt honest truth. We had so many good memories and I know you loved your family so much. Its crazy how many kids lives you and Grandpa impacted and helped raise like your own and that showed all of us what a family is supposed to look and be like!! The last week or so has been so rough but I promise I'm going to stay strong because that's what you'd want for me. Love you Grandma, until we meet again ❤
Aaron Tuenge
Grandchild
September 2, 2021
So very sorry.
Marlene Gibson
Friend
September 1, 2021
What an amazing and kind woman! She always was such a ray of sunshine in our lives! We are going to miss you beautiful we love you
Suzanne Richardson
Family
September 1, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Shirley, Bonnie, Ruth and Wendy on the loss of your mom. I always really enjoyed visiting with your mom every time I saw her. Many fond memories of her. May God be with you all at this time.
Pam Garrett ( Guthrie )
Friend
September 1, 2021
We will cherish all of the memories we have with you Grandma. Love you always!
Megan Nielsen
Family
September 1, 2021
