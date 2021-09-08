Madge "Shirley" Miller, 88, of North Platte, passed away peacefully with her husband and eldest daughter by her side, on Aug. 16, 2021, at Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas. Shirley was born on Jan. 1, 1933, in the Isle of Man, England, United Kingdom. She was the daughter of the late Eric Lewin Callow and Eleanor May (Cowley) Callow. Raised on the Isle of Man, she was involved in competitive badminton and tennis matches. She later moved to mainland England to join the Queen's Royal Air Force service. She then immigrated along with her first husband and eldest daughter to the United States. Shirley's family expanded, adding three more daughters to this union. During this time, she managed the Richardson Travel Agency located at the Pawnee Hotel for several years, working alongside her dear friend, Bonnie Baade. She was married on Oct. 23, 1968, in Kearney, to her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Lyle L. Miller. Shirley had a great sense of humor, was very compassionate and tolerant, spoke her mind and was fun-loving. She also enjoyed playing cards, computer games and gambling at the boats in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She enjoyed knitting sweaters for her family and riding motorcycles. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Callow; grandson, Robert James Branting; and stepsons, Vincent Troy Miller and Danny Leon Miller. In addition to her husband, Lyle, she is survived by daughters, Shirley Anne Tuenge, Bonny Jo Branting, Ruth Marie Coffman and Wendy Sue Lockard; stepdaughter, Deb Ryan; stepsons, David Leroy Miller and Ronnie Lee Miller; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren (with one on the way), and step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva (nee Callow) and Ann (nee Callow); brother, Paul Callow; best friend, Edie Luther; and other family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Brittan and Great Plains Health for their care and compassion over the years. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Graveside services will be private at a later date at Floral Lawns Cemetery in North Platte. Memorial book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Sep. 8, 2021.