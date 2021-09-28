Marcella "Ruth" Lauer, 82, of North Platte, passed away Sept. 26, 2021, at Centennial Park Retirement Village. She was born Feb. 9, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Virgil and Millie (Kuffel) Schuetz. Ruth grew up in St. Louis and graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, with her bachelor's degree in 1961 and went on to earn her master's degree in 1970. In 1962, she moved to North Platte to begin her teaching career with the North Platte Public Schools. On June 8, 1970, she was married to Harvey Lauer in Jacksonville, Illinois. To this union, a daughter, Kelly, was born. Ruth retired in 2001 after 33 years of educating students in music. Music was her No. 1 hobby. Her specialty was playing the flute. She was a member of the Sandhills Symphony and directed the choir at the Episcopal Church. Her ambitions were saturated with music. Ruth was passionate about teaching. She grew up around horses and always enjoyed horseback riding. Ruth loved her grandchildren immensely, teaching them everything about music and was very adventurous in showing them all around her acreage. She loved her God fiercely and was always very religious. She enjoyed anything creative, was very innovative and was good at drawing. She really lived life her own way and on her own terms. She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Millie Schultz. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kelly Milan of Bennington; grandchildren, Brendan Milan of Anchorage, Alaska, Kira Milan of Bastrop, Texas, and MacKenna Milan, Erynn Milan and Emma Milan, all of Bennington; sisters, Joyce Morris of St. Louis and Diana Whitlow of Hot Springs, Arkansas; other family, Leo F. Millan III of Bennington; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Episcopal Church or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Episcopal Church in North Platte with the Rev. Steve Meysing officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Episcopal Church Columbarium. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2021.