Margie Miller Margie Miller, 77, died Dec. 25, 2021. Margie was preceded in death by parents, Del P. and Lucille H. Kuntzelman (Cook); sister, Janice K. VerMaas; and niece, Jeri Sue Zwiebel. She is survived by children, Jeana James, Christopher M. Meehan, Timothy E. (Audra) Meehan, Wendy A. (Rob) Bennett; grandchildren, Derek, Josh, Jake (Maria), Joe, Chris, Matt, Caleb, Micaela; great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaeli, Shaeli, Baeli, Michael, Noah, Aiden, Lennon J.; nephew, Jeff Zwiebel; and a host of other loving family and friends. Memorials may be sent to daughter Wendy Bennett, 6523 N 78th St., Omaha, NE 68122. Family will designate memorials to a church at a later date. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Roeder Mortuary, Gretna, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2022.