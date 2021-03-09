Marian Kay Cecava Turenne, 64 of Simi Valley, California, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Feb. 15, 2021. Marian was born Aug. 14, 1956, to Victor and Rose Cecava in Grant. She graduated high school in 1974 at Wallace and completed her nursing degree at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte. After graduation, she entered the U.S. Army in 1976 and served almost four years. Marian was married to Arthur Turenne Jr. on May 20, 1978, and made their home in Simi Valley. To this union, three daughters were born. Marian worked in the nursing profession for 35 years. She loved family get-togethers, walks, bowling, movies, long conversations on the phone and being involved in many church functions. Marian was preceded in death by her father, Victor Cecava; father and mother-in-law, Arthur Sr. and Stacia Turenne; and sister-in Law, Laura Gish. She is survived by her husband, Arthur; daughters, Brenda (Dave) Servaes, June Turenne and Tracy (Craig) Salute; grandchildren, Joseph and William Servaes and Logan Salute; mother, Rose Cecava; sisters, Lorie (Jim) Artz, Eugene (Kathy) Cecava, Lois Cecava and Karla (Mike) Lee; sister-in-law, Pat Julio; brother-in-law, Jack Gish; and numerous family members and friends. Funeral and memorial times and dates are pending. The family will announce events once they are available.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2021.