Marie B. Mesner Dunham Marie B. Mesner Dunham, 88, of Kerrville, Texas, formerly of Borger, Texas, died March 11, 2021, in Kerrville. Graveside service at noon, Saturday, March 27, at Westlawn Memorial Park. Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors, Borger, is in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2021.