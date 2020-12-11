Menu
Marie Ann Lee
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street
North Platte, NE
Marie Ann Lee, 71, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born May 18, 1949, in Appleton, Minnesota, to Loretta and Frank Wrobleski. She grew up in Benson, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee on July 31, 1965, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in De Graff, Minnesota. The couple lived in De Graff before moving to North Platte. Together Marie and Bob built Arrowcraft Sandblasting, Painting and Foam Insulation, which they started in 1981, and has now been carried on by their sons. Marie enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing bingo. Every year they went to Minnesota for a week and stayed at a casino. She would spend the whole week playing the slots. She enjoyed holidays and spending time with her family. She always had a smile on her face and never complained, even on her last breath. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Loretta of Benson, Minnesota; sister, Lynette Hippen; brothers, Frank Wrobleski Jr., Kenny Wrobleski and Jim Wrobleski; in-laws, Don and Mary Lee; and infant son, John Lee. Marie is survived by her husband of 55 years , Robert Lee; children, Robert Lee Jr., Brian (Roxanne) Lee, Brenda Lee and William (Apryl) Lee; grandchildren, Zachary Lee, Bradley Kohl, Austin (Ashlyn) Meyers, Tenesha Lee and Cheyenne Whelan; step-grandchildren, Josh and Kaila Bodenus and Jaimee Barrett; great-grandchildren, Elliana Kohl, Harley Kohl and Khalil Meyers; step-great-grandchildren, Maci Bodenus and Randy Barrett; siblings, Jerome (Ruby) Wrobleski, Shirley Staton, Donald Wrobleski, Carol (Arden) Thompson, Mick (Marlene) Wrobleski , Rick (Roxanne) Wrobleski and Larry Wrobleski; and special friend, DeeDee. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Hayes Center Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
14
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
1616 West B Street, North Platte, NE
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church
NE
Dec
15
Burial
1:00p.m.
Hayes Center Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Carpenter Memorial Chapel - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss brenda. I can only imagine what losing your mom did to you. Missing you in colorado
Jim brose
June 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kelley Klemptner
Friend
December 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We are so sorry for your loss
Deb and Mike Hyde
Friend
December 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. I will miss Marie with her smiles and laughter! Hugs and prayers to the family
Kelli King
Friend
December 15, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Lee family. A family that I have known almost my entire life. Marie was a very generous and happy lady. Someone that if you needed something would help you as best she could. I don’t know that I ever seen her without a smile on her face. Just a genuinely happy person. I have many memories of her through my life and all of them she has a smile even if at times it was a mischievous smile at time .
Dave Pearce
Friend
December 15, 2020
Al Simmonds
December 14, 2020
Condolences to family
David Smith
December 12, 2020
It was fun playing jacks when we were kids...Heaven has gained another Angel...Fly high Marie! Sympathies to the families....
Cheri
Friend
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss may God help you through these trying times
Leroy & sharon Perkins
December 12, 2020
We are truly sorry to hear of the loss of your wife. May the love of family and friends help comfort you in this time of grief. Our prayers are with you Bob and your entire family. God Bless. Jon and Cheri Bodeman
Jon & Cheri Bodeman
December 12, 2020
My Sympathy to Bob and Family.
Helen Yeutter
December 12, 2020
I am sorry your loss. I worked with Marie at Hayes Center Public Schools. May you find comfort in the God os all comfort. With sympathy,
Marlene Tidyman
Acquaintance
December 11, 2020
So many memories with ya mom. Pickle cards at brothers 15 years ago to picking rhubarb with you a few months ago. You will be missed! Rest easy, we love you.
Nicole Hardy-Schultz
Friend
December 11, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to Marie´s family, she was a sweet woman and will definitely be missed.much love for the Lee family
Rod Brandt
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results