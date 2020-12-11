Marie Ann Lee, 71, of North Platte, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Marie was born May 18, 1949, in Appleton, Minnesota, to Loretta and Frank Wrobleski. She grew up in Benson, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee on July 31, 1965, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in De Graff, Minnesota. The couple lived in De Graff before moving to North Platte. Together Marie and Bob built Arrowcraft Sandblasting, Painting and Foam Insulation, which they started in 1981, and has now been carried on by their sons. Marie enjoyed cooking, gardening and playing bingo. Every year they went to Minnesota for a week and stayed at a casino. She would spend the whole week playing the slots. She enjoyed holidays and spending time with her family. She always had a smile on her face and never complained, even on her last breath. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Loretta of Benson, Minnesota; sister, Lynette Hippen; brothers, Frank Wrobleski Jr., Kenny Wrobleski and Jim Wrobleski; in-laws, Don and Mary Lee; and infant son, John Lee. Marie is survived by her husband of 55 years , Robert Lee; children, Robert Lee Jr., Brian (Roxanne) Lee, Brenda Lee and William (Apryl) Lee; grandchildren, Zachary Lee, Bradley Kohl, Austin (Ashlyn) Meyers, Tenesha Lee and Cheyenne Whelan; step-grandchildren, Josh and Kaila Bodenus and Jaimee Barrett; great-grandchildren, Elliana Kohl, Harley Kohl and Khalil Meyers; step-great-grandchildren, Maci Bodenus and Randy Barrett; siblings, Jerome (Ruby) Wrobleski, Shirley Staton, Donald Wrobleski, Carol (Arden) Thompson, Mick (Marlene) Wrobleski , Rick (Roxanne) Wrobleski and Larry Wrobleski; and special friend, DeeDee. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church with the Rev. Joshua Brown officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Hayes Center Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed via the Carpenter Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation is from noon to 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.