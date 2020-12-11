My deepest condolences to the Lee family. A family that I have known almost my entire life. Marie was a very generous and happy lady. Someone that if you needed something would help you as best she could. I don’t know that I ever seen her without a smile on her face. Just a genuinely happy person. I have many memories of her through my life and all of them she has a smile even if at times it was a mischievous smile at time .

Dave Pearce Friend December 15, 2020