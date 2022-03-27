Menu
Marilyn J. Brown
Marilyn J. Brown, 83, of North Platte, passed away on March 25, 2022, at Linden Court. Marilyn was born on Sept. 9, 1938, in North Platte, and was the eldest daughter of three children born to Cody Dale and Mary Maxine (Walden) Burton. Marilyn graduated from North Platte High School in the class of 1956. She was married to Noel K. Brown on Aug. 24, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in North Platte. She was very artistic and was an accomplished piano player. She was involved with her son's Cub Scouts and Little League Baseball for many years. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church in North Platte. She spent the last several years in the assisted living and memory care unit at Linden Court. Marilyn was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Noel; and by a daughter, Kelle Ann Brown. Surviving are her son, Evan (Carrie) Brown of North Platte; grand-daughter, Cassie Brown of Kearney; her brother, Douglas (Shirley) Burton of Hickory, North Carolina; her sister, Marsha (Alton) Gosnell of North Platte; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
